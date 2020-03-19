Pantagraph area athletes taking refuge in their workouts from coronavirus worries

While researching how a sampling of Pantagraph area high school athletes are training during the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of sport as an attitude aid became apparent.
Those interviewed say training has been a bright spot in their day and a way to recharge mentally.
"It's always the highlight of my day," said Normal Community freshman shot putter Alex Sohn, winner of last week's Big 12 Conference indoor title with a heave of 53 feet, 2¼ inches.
"I always tell myself 'you know, someday this is all going to work out.' "
Pontiac baseball player Carter Dawson, an all-Illini Prairie Conference infielder, says training is among the few activities still allowed. When he wanted to visit Bloomington recently, his mother said no.
"It's one of the only things I look forward to at this time," he said of his training. "I'm just trying to get stronger and stay fit and just be ready for everything possible."
Stanford softball recruit Regan Krause of Pontiac typically puts in 90-minute workouts involving 45 minutes of conditioning and 45 minutes of lifting at the Orthopedic & Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington. She also trains in her family's "softball shed."
"It's a really good stress reliever for me," said Krause, who is using this week to log some rare rest from her usual training cycle.
All-sectional soccer star Ryann Anderson of NCHS says she has "gained a sense of normalcy" by training on a treadmill and an elliptical machine at home besides doing drills such as dribbling through a line of cones.
"You don't even need a soccer field for that," she said. "I think most importantly, as a team, we've been able to do some team bonding. I think staying connected and keeping the team chemistry is arguably just as important as keeping our fitness up."
On Thursday, the Lady Iron connected through a group FaceTime video.
"It was all the players, all the coaches and we were able to split into smaller groups from there on some team-building stuff and just check in with each other, which was really cool," Anderson said. "We plan to continue doing that."
Eureka sophomore Anna Perry, fourth in last fall's Class 1A state cross country meet, has been training on her own while following workouts supplied by her coach.
"I've kind of built off of that and made my own two weeks of workouts," said Perry, who is not permitted to use Eureka's track so she trains near her Goodfield home. "The other days when I'm not working out (for speed), I'm doing regular runs or long runs."
Perry estimates she's logging 30 to 40 miles a week. She's also added walks and naps to her routine as well as a home-cooked repertoire of healthy diet options. Also in the mix are e-learning opportunities.
"I've been lifting at home because I have nothing better to do," she added. "I lift and do a lot of stretching and icing if anything hurts."
Perry said several parents of track team members are medical professionals so athletes have been discouraged from training together to lessen the risk of transmitting the coronavirus to the medical community.
"I have not seen any of my friends so it's been really hard," she said.
Purdue recruit Payne Turney of Clinton, the reigning Class 2A state champion in the 800-meter run, is maintaining a regular training schedule, often involving a 30-minute warmup, a 30-minute run, a 20-minute abdominal workout and then stretching.
"With all my free time I've also been going to the Y and swimming," she said. "I'm just trying to stay consistent with training, working on the things I can control."
Sohn, who is also a power lifter, puts in 2½-hour workouts. He does Olympic-style lifting three or four times a week. He prefers to focus on his advantages instead of obstacles.
"I have so many good resources around me," he said. "I have without a doubt the best gym in the whole area (in the Bloomington-Normal Barbell Club). I have the best coach in the whole area (Zach Anderson) and I've got the best supporters behind me. That just motivates me more to keep pushing through and keep fighting for my goal.
"Someday, I want to make it to the Olympics. In my mind, there is nothing that is going to stop me. I know what I have to do and I just have to do it."
Sohn throws four times a week on the outdoor rings at Illinois State or Illinois Wesleyan.
"I record myself throwing and I send them to my coach," he said. "He'll review them and I just listen to him. I do what he says and it works."
Sohn's gym doesn't allow more than 10 people in a room.
"That's been a lot different than what I'm used to," he said. "I'm used to a more intense environment. I'm really happy they haven't closed (my gym) yet."
Barbells and plates are wiped with disinfectant after each use.
"At home, we've been wiping down our phones and wiping down our desks, sinks and door handles," Sohn said. "I've been washing my hands a lot. I don't think I've ever washed my hands for 20 seconds before.
"I'm trying to be as careful as possible; not touching my face. I'm staying home a lot more. I like to play some video games during the day."
Sohn says his friends are upset they can't gather, but he's looking on the bright side.
"Throughout the day this will be a better rest period for me," he said. "I'm going to get a lot better recovery. I'm going to be ready to throw, ready to work out and be more energized."
Pontiac's Krause has filled time with e-learning.
"I've been working on that and it's pretty much like a full school day," she said.
Dawson's day includes hour-long workouts.
"We still have the gym open so I'm going there every day with my brother (ISU track athlete Cam Dawson)," said Dawson, who also trains with former teammate and current Lake Land College player Ben Schuler.
They hit against a pitching machine in a batting cage housed in a shed owned by their former coach, Brian Lambert. They also play catch.
While Dawson tries to retain his baseball skills, he's also hanging onto hope.
"I'm just hoping and praying," he said, "that we can still play."
