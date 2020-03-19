Pantagraph area athletes taking refuge in their workouts from coronavirus worries

"Someday, I want to make it to the Olympics. In my mind, there is nothing that is going to stop me. I know what I have to do and I just have to do it."

Sohn throws four times a week on the outdoor rings at Illinois State or Illinois Wesleyan.

"I record myself throwing and I send them to my coach," he said. "He'll review them and I just listen to him. I do what he says and it works."

Sohn's gym doesn't allow more than 10 people in a room.

"That's been a lot different than what I'm used to," he said. "I'm used to a more intense environment. I'm really happy they haven't closed (my gym) yet."

Barbells and plates are wiped with disinfectant after each use.

"At home, we've been wiping down our phones and wiping down our desks, sinks and door handles," Sohn said. "I've been washing my hands a lot. I don't think I've ever washed my hands for 20 seconds before.

"I'm trying to be as careful as possible; not touching my face. I'm staying home a lot more. I like to play some video games during the day."

Sohn says his friends are upset they can't gather, but he's looking on the bright side.