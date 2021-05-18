Rain reschedules Intercity track and field meets

Bloomington's Drew Crooks (4) prepares to overtake his teammate Merdy Ilonga, left, and University High's Joseph Brown near the finish line of the 200-meter dash during the 2019 Boys Intercity Track Meet at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. This year's meet was postponed Tuesday and will be held starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at BHS.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
BLOOMINGTON — The Intercity Boys Track and Field Meet was postponed Tuesday because of rain and now will be held as a co-ed meet with the Intercity Girls Meet which was postponed Monday.
The co-ed Intercity Meet will be held Wednesday at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field with varsity and junior varsity level events.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys field events begin at 2 p.m., with girls field events getting underway at 3 p.m. Boys and girls running events start at 4 p.m. and will alternate boys and girls for each race.
No admission fee will be charged. Limited concessions will be available.
Photos: Intercity Boys Track Meet
042419-blm-spt-10boystrack
Bloomington's CJ Hyde, middle, leaps over a hurdle in the 110-meter hurdles during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field. At left is Hyde's teammate, Jante Hatfield. Hyde took first with a 15.13.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-2boystrack
Normal Community's Dishon Hall prepares for a landing in the triple jump during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field. Hall won the event to help the Ironmen take second place.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-5boystrack
University High's Zachary Wolford and Normal Community's Jacob Myers compete in the 800-meter run during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field. Wolford took first with a 2:00.18.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-6boystrack
Members of Normal West's track and field team cheer on a runner in an event during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-7boystrack
Bloomington's Drew Crooks (4) prepares to overtake his teammate Merdy Ilonga, left, and University High's Joseph Brown near the finish line of the 200-meter dash during the 2019 Boys Intercity Track Meet at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. This year's meet was postponed Tuesday and will be held starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at BHS.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
042419-blm-spt-8boystrack
Bloomington's CJ Hyde clears a hurdle in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. Hyde finished with a season-best 40.40.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-14boystrack
Normal West assistant track and field coach Alex Harrison, right, cheers on a runner in an event during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-9boystrack
Bloomington's Nick Doud leads the pack in early action of the 1,600-meter run during the Intercity Boys Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. Normal West's Charlie Wetzel, behind Doud, went on to eventually win the event.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-3boystrack
Normal West's Charlie Wetzel leads Nick Doud of Bloomington in late action of the 1,600-meter run during the Intercity Boys Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. Wetzel went on to eventually win the event.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-4boystrack
Normal Community's Evan Lowder and Normal West's Andre Leigh head to the finish in the 200-meter dash during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field. Lowder took first place with a 23.19.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-11boystrack
Bloomington's Merdy Ilonga gets loose ahead of leading off the 1,600-meter relay during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-12boystrack
Bloomington's CJ Hyde finishes ahead of Normal West's Charlie Wetzel in the 1,600-meter relay during the Boys Intercity Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. The win in the event clinched the Purple Raiders' seventh straight Intercity title.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
042419-blm-spt-13boystrack
Bloomington's CJ Hyde gets a fist bump from a teammate as the Boys Intercity Track Meet concludes Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. The Purple Raiders won their seventh straight Intercity title.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Seventh heaven
Bloomington celebrates its seventh straight championship after winning the Intercity Boys Track Meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!