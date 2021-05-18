 Skip to main content
Rain turns Intercity track and field meets into co-ed event Wednesday at Bloomington High School
alert

042419-blm-spt-7boystrack

Bloomington's Drew Crooks (4) prepares to overtake his teammate Merdy Ilonga, left, and University High's Joseph Brown near the finish line of the 200-meter dash during the 2019 Boys Intercity Track Meet at BHS' Fred Carlton Field. This year's meet was postponed Tuesday and will be held starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at BHS.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The Intercity Boys Track and Field Meet was postponed Tuesday because of rain and now will be held as a co-ed meet with the Intercity Girls Meet which was postponed Monday.

The co-ed Intercity Meet will be held Wednesday at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field with varsity and junior varsity level events.

Boys field events begin at 2 p.m., with girls field events getting underway at 3 p.m. Boys and girls running events start at 4 p.m. and will alternate boys and girls for each race.

No admission fee will be charged. Limited concessions will be available.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

