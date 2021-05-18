Rain turns Intercity track and field meets into co-ed event Wednesday at Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON — The Intercity Boys Track and Field Meet was postponed Tuesday because of rain and now will be held as a co-ed meet with the Intercity Girls Meet which was postponed Monday.
The co-ed Intercity Meet will be held Wednesday at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field with varsity and junior varsity level events.
Boys field events begin at 2 p.m., with girls field events getting underway at 3 p.m. Boys and girls running events start at 4 p.m. and will alternate boys and girls for each race.
No admission fee will be charged. Limited concessions will be available.
