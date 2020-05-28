Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 3, The day Gardner's dynamic shot put duo waged war on the state record in 1989

It wasn't a game.
No, the shot put competition in the 1989 girls state track meet was a war, and remains among the most gripping contests I've written about in 38 years at the Pantagraph.
The epic battle between Gardner High School teammates Jennifer Bozue and Darla Bryant was a classic showdown between a gifted athlete, Bozue, and someone who had to win, Bryant.
Bryant's best throw that day still ranks second in Pantagraph area history while Bozue's toss ranks fifth.
Here's how it went down:
In the most dramatic finish of any event, Gardner High School's Darla Bryant and Jennifer Bozue used their last throws to set back-to-back Class A shot put records in the 17th annual Girls State Track Meet yesterday.
Bryant, the leader entering the finals, had the last word with a mammoth 46 foot, ¼ inch toss.
Bozue owned the record for four minutes after her personal best of 45-3 topped the 45-1 mark Monticello's Angie Heitz set in 1983.
Bozue didn't leave O'Brien Field without a state championship, though, as she threw 133-5 to win the discus, an event Bryant placed fourth in at 125-9.
Bozue and Bryant almost stole a team trophy as their 33 points placed fourth behind Genoa-Kingston's 39, Luther South's 37 and Manteno's 36.
But it was the shot put that made the day special. It is an event that is part of Bryant's being the way blood is.
So it was a combination of anguish and exultation that she felt when Bozue took the lead from her with a second throw of 43-4¼.
Bryant responded with a 42-2, but desperation set in when Bozue blasted her 45-3½.
Here was Bryant, short on physical stature at 5-foot-5 and long on technical expertise, sitting in second place behind her close friend who enjoyed a physical size advantage at 5-foot-11, but lacked technique.
All of Bozue's throws yesterday were from a standing position in the front of the ring.
"The last week I've been having trouble getting through the glide (technique)," said Bozue, who is bound for Southern Illinois University. "I had to do something (different)."
Bryant, a Wyoming recruit, was feeling anger toward her teammate.
"You'd feel that way of anybody," she said. "You'd feel that way even if it was your sister. I went out and got it."
Gardner weight coach Mike Perrott, who will teach at Reed Custer next year, said, "It was just awesome in the true sense of the word.
"If Jennifer hadn't thrown that far, I don't think Darla would have. She hates to lose. That's what makes her a good competitor."
