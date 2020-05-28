Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 3, The day Gardner's dynamic shot put duo waged war on the state record in 1989

But it was the shot put that made the day special. It is an event that is part of Bryant's being the way blood is.

So it was a combination of anguish and exultation that she felt when Bozue took the lead from her with a second throw of 43-4¼.

Bryant responded with a 42-2, but desperation set in when Bozue blasted her 45-3½.

Here was Bryant, short on physical stature at 5-foot-5 and long on technical expertise, sitting in second place behind her close friend who enjoyed a physical size advantage at 5-foot-11, but lacked technique.

All of Bozue's throws yesterday were from a standing position in the front of the ring.

"The last week I've been having trouble getting through the glide (technique)," said Bozue, who is bound for Southern Illinois University. "I had to do something (different)."

Bryant, a Wyoming recruit, was feeling anger toward her teammate.

"You'd feel that way of anybody," she said. "You'd feel that way even if it was your sister. I went out and got it."

Gardner weight coach Mike Perrott, who will teach at Reed Custer next year, said, "It was just awesome in the true sense of the word.