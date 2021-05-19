Watch now: Ali Ince leads NCHS girls to Intercity track crown; West boys end BHS streak

BLOOMINGTON — Freshman sensation Ali Ince smashed two individual records and was part of a record-setting relay to lead Normal Community High School to the Girls Intercity Track and Field Meet title Wednesday at Fred Carlton Field.
In the Intercity boys meet held simultaneously because of rainouts earlier this week, Normal West ended Bloomington's seven-year run and won its first title since 2012.
The NCHS girls scored 113½ points in winning for the first time since 2015, with four-time defending champion U High second at 85. BHS was third (77½), Normal West (53), Central Catholic (41) and Cornerstone Christian (4).
Ince cruised to the 800-meter title in 2 minutes, 11.26 seconds, breaking the longest standing girls meet record of 2:15.6 by Christin Wurth of BHS in 1997. Ince later sped 4:55.83 in the 1,600 to break the 5:03.0 mark of BHS' Ashley Verplank in 2008.
In the night's final event, Ince teamed with Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin to set the 1,600 relay record in 3:58.51. Ince also was part of the victorious 3,200 relay (10:12.29).
The Iron also received two individual wins from sophomore Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo in the discus (92 feet, 2 inches) and shot put (35-6).
The West boys cruised to the title with 136 points. BHS was second (73), followed by NCHS (62), University High (54), Cornerstone Christian (38) and Central Catholic (11).
Leading the way for West was Davonte Crawford and Leslie Fisher.
Crawford swept the hurdles races, capturing the 110 highs (15.81) and 300 intermediate (40.52). Fisher broke the meet record in the triple jump by going 47-1, besting the 1992 mark of 46-6½ by Chip Mosely of BHS.
Crawford also was part of the winning 400 relay (43.23). Other winners for the Wildcats were Charlie Nolan in the 200 (22.65), Luke Reinhart in the 1,600 (4:48.09), Harrison Taylor in the 3,200 (10:35.56), Jonovan Findley in the high jump (6-6), Jamari Myer in the long jump (21-4¾) and the 3,200 relay (8:38.44).
Crawford was joined as an individual double winner by NCHS' Alex Sohn in the discus (144-11) and shot put (56-11½).
This story will be updated.
