Watch now: Ali Ince leads NCHS girls to Intercity track crown; West boys end BHS streak

In the night's final event, Ince teamed with Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin to set the 1,600 relay record in 3:58.51. Ince also was part of the victorious 3,200 relay (10:12.29).

The Iron also received two individual wins from sophomore Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo in the discus (92 feet, 2 inches) and shot put (35-6).

The West boys cruised to the title with 136 points. BHS was second (73), followed by NCHS (62), University High (54), Cornerstone Christian (38) and Central Catholic (11).

Leading the way for West was Davonte Crawford and Leslie Fisher.

Crawford swept the hurdles races, capturing the 110 highs (15.81) and 300 intermediate (40.52). Fisher broke the meet record in the triple jump by going 47-1, besting the 1992 mark of 46-6½ by Chip Mosely of BHS.

Crawford also was part of the winning 400 relay (43.23). Other winners for the Wildcats were Charlie Nolan in the 200 (22.65), Luke Reinhart in the 1,600 (4:48.09), Harrison Taylor in the 3,200 (10:35.56), Jonovan Findley in the high jump (6-6), Jamari Myer in the long jump (21-4¾) and the 3,200 relay (8:38.44).

Crawford was joined as an individual double winner by NCHS' Alex Sohn in the discus (144-11) and shot put (56-11½).