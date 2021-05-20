Watch now: Ali Ince sets 3 records as Normal Community girls take Intercity track title

Central Catholic's Natalia Garcia prevailed in the high jump (5-4¼) while teammate Megan Becker captured the 400 (58.32). Marissa Hagler of Normal West won the 300 hurdles (47.55).

Boys

West had 10 firsts and scored 136 points. BHS was a distant second (73), followed by NCHS (62), University High (54), Cornerstone Christian (38) and Central Catholic (11).

"I knew we were set up to do pretty well. I thought if we came out here and got all the batons around the track and we do what we're supposed to do we could come away with a solid win," said West head coach Chad Aubin.

Crawford is learning quickly how to hurdle. This is his first year in the 110 high hurdles while he didn't do too much with the 300 intermediate hurdles as a sophomore two years ago before last season was wiped out by the global pandemic.

U High's Mathias Culbertson led most of the high hurdles before Crawford caught him in the final 10 meters to win in 15.81.

"I did it in sixth grade and hurt my knee, so I just stopped," said Crawford of the high hurdles. "I just starting doing those because we didn't have anyone to do them, so I said I'll try them."