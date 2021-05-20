Watch now: Ali Ince sets three records as NCHS girls take Intercity track title along with West boys

BLOOMINGTON — Rainouts the two previous days fostered a track and field extravaganza Wednesday. The Intercity girls and boys meets were held simultaneously at Fred Carlton Field.
That meant a larger-than-usual turnout was watching — and urging — Ali Ince as the Normal Community High School freshman sensation streaked toward the finish line while smashing two girls records.
While Ince's performances in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 11.26 seconds) and 1,600 (4:55.83) were truly inspirational, she seemed to get more enjoyment elsewhere.
"I love relays," she beamed. "Literally the 4-by-4, I look forward to that so much. It's just one final lap and you give it your all."
That 1,600 relay with Ince passing the baton along with Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin resulted in another meet record (3:58.51) and capped off the Iron's victory that halted University High's four-year winning streak.
Normal West's boys ended Bloomington's seven-year dominance and won its first title since 2012. Led by double-individual winner Davonte Crawford and a record from Leslie Fisher in the triple jump, the Wildcats cruised to their first title since 2012.
Girls
NCHS, whose last title came in 2015, also got two individual wins from sophomore Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo in the discus and shot put while totaling 113½ points. U High was second with 85 points, followed by BHS (77½), Normal West (53), Central Catholic (41) and Cornerstone Christian (4).
"We have a great group of young ladies that work their tails off each and every day they get the opportunity," said NCHS head coach Marcus Mann. "We had a great night for track and field. We were able to put together some great performances."
Ince started her big day as part of the victorious 3,200 relay (10:12.29) with Megan Metz, Reagan Spaid and Brianna Conley. Her next event was the 800 in which she broke the longest standing girls meet record of 2:15.6 by Christin Wurth of BHS in 1997.
"I really like that distance. I think it fits me well," said Ince, who set the state record of 2:04.1 in a meet at Palatine earlier this month. "I kind of like the in-between distance and sprinting."
Ince controlled her pace in the 1,600, hitting 800 in under 2:30 before a blistering third lap helped shatter the 5:03.0 mark of BHS' Ashley Verplank in 2008.
"It's one of the first track meets that we've had a lot of fans here," said Ince. "Coming down the final stretch when you're dead, it's really nice to have people stomping on the bleachers and cheering. That definitely cuts off three or four seconds."
Mann was not surprised to see the joy on Ince's face gathered with her teammates after the 1,600 relay closed the meet.
"She's a great competitor and athlete, but an even better person who loves being a part of a team and helping the team be successful," said Mann. "We rely on Ali for her individual success, but she relies on the team and really does a great job of being part of the team, an important one but just a part. She fits in well and the girls love her because of it."
While Oliveras-Gallardo was a couple feet under her bests, she prevailed in the shot put (35-6) and discus (92-2). Taking the discus was a little more difficult.
"It involves more technique. I would say I have a lot more force in shot, so it's easier for me," she said. "I love doing shot. It's just my favorite thing to do."
NCHS also won the 400 relay (50.77) with Lanaja Brownlee, Jazmin West, Sydney Chong and Griffin. West was the winner in the 200 (26.18).
University High victories came from Anna Barr in the 100 hurdles (16.12) and freshman Reese Mitchell in the 100 (12.56).
BHS got wins from Makaya Phillips in the long jump (17-0¾), Franchesca Smith in the triple jump (33-4), Lillianna Ifft in the pole vault (12-7½) and Kaitlin Skeate in the 3,200 (11:48.5). The Raiders took the 800 relay (1:49.00) with Smith, Deja Griffin, Addison Kirk and Phillips.
Central Catholic's Natalia Garcia prevailed in the high jump (5-4¼) while teammate Megan Becker captured the 400 (58.32). Marissa Hagler of Normal West won the 300 hurdles (47.55).
Boys
West had 10 firsts and scored 136 points. BHS was a distant second (73), followed by NCHS (62), University High (54), Cornerstone Christian (38) and Central Catholic (11).
"I knew we were set up to do pretty well. I thought if we came out here and got all the batons around the track and we do what we're supposed to do we could come away with a solid win," said West head coach Chad Aubin.
Crawford is learning quickly how to hurdle. This is his first year in the 110 high hurdles while he didn't do too much with the 300 intermediate hurdles as a sophomore two years ago before last season was wiped out by the global pandemic.
U High's Mathias Culbertson led most of the high hurdles before Crawford caught him in the final 10 meters to win in 15.81.
"I did it in sixth grade and hurt my knee, so I just stopped," said Crawford of the high hurdles. "I just starting doing those because we didn't have anyone to do them, so I said I'll try them."
Aubin said Crawford is more experienced in the intermediate hurdles. Of course, that means less than 10 of those under his belt. He again beat Culbertson to the finish line (40.52).
"I feel my form was a lot better (in the 300)," said Crawford. "At the start my friend Ben (Nguy of West) told me to push because I was jogging a bit. I wasn't going to lose this one."
Fisher broke the meet record in the triple jump by going 47-1, besting the 1992 mark of 46-6½ by Chip Mosely of BHS. That was the only boys record set.
Crawford also was part of the winning 400 relay (43.23) with Jonovan Findley, Jamari Myer and Elijah Pittman-Philips.
Other winners for the Wildcats were Charlie Nolan in the 200 (22.65), Luke Reinhart in the 1,600 (4:48.09), Harrison Taylor in the 3,200 (10:35.56), Findley in the high jump (6-6), Myer in the long jump (21-4¾) and the 3,200 relay (8:38.44) with Logan Saufley, Nick Marshall, Josh Perry and Grayson Talaski.
"The kids were just outstanding. A lot of kids performed better than their seeds," said Aubin. "To come out and do the best that they could is all we could ask."
It was a big night for Cornerstone Christian. The Cyclones first participated in the Intercity meet in 2019 and scored nine points.
Cornerstone Christian made a much bigger impact Wednesday. The Cyclones got individual wins from Quinn Willard in the 400 (50.69) and Ernie Waterson in the 800 (2:00.29) before ending the night by taking the 1,600 relay (3:29.61) with Willard, Waterson, Kole Damkoehler and Willard.
"I was expecting these guys to do well, but I did not know they might do that well. That was a blast," said Cornerstone head coach Sean Larsen. "I had a feeling the 4-by-4 would be a relay, but I just wasn't 100% certain ... To be from a small school to do that well, that's awesome. I got chills."
Joining Crawford as an individual double winner was NCHS' Alex Sohn in the discus (144-11) and shot put (56-11½). BHS picked up wins from Liam McGill in the pole vault (15-7) and Brandon Charleston in the 100 (11.06) along with the 800 relay (1:32.63) of Trey Baugh, Griffin Holliday, Amare Harris and Charleston.
