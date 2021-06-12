Watch now: BHS' Ifft, NCHS' Ince win Class 3A state championships

CHARLESTON – Bloomington High School’s Lillianna Ifft and Normal Community’s Ali Ince applied more heat than they absorbed on a 95-degree Saturday afternoon at O’Brien Field.

Ifft became the third sibling in her family to win a state pole vault title, while Ince cruised to a state championship in the 800-meter run. Both narrowly missed state records in the Class 3A Girls State Track and Field Meet.

A junior, Ifft’s effort of 3.69 meters was sufficient to top second-place Mia Morello of Grayslake Central, whose best height was 3.62.

Ifft then soared over 3.89 meters on her third attempt but missed on three tries at a state record 4.04.

“It feels so great. Growing up watching my siblings here was so motivating,” said Ifft. “I pictured myself being here one day, and I’m finally here. It’s definitely a great experience.”

Lillianna evened the sibling pole vault rivalry. Chandlar Ifft and Kassadee Ifft both won state titles for Prairie Central. Lillianna transferred from Prairie Central to BHS for her sophomore year.

“My family was all behind me. I couldn’t be more thankful,” she said. “They are my role models. I look up to them. I’m glad to do the same thing.”

Ifft missed on her first two vaults at 3.62 meters but cleared the bar on her third and final run and let out a visible sigh of relief.

“That’s not usually a bar I miss so it definitely got in my head when I missed the first time,” said Ifft. “I needed to stick with myself and trust myself I could do it. I stayed more with my technique and ripped through.”

Ince’s 2:07.06 was just off the state record of 2:07.05.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“It feels incredible. (Winning) was definitely in my mind. That was my goal,” said the NCHS freshman. “It’s so nice to see all the people in the stands. I don’t think we’ve had a fourth that amount at any of the meets so far. Definitely the crowd helps. It made the adrenaline more.”

Ince won comfortably over Grayslake Central’s Bella Domier (2:12.64) even though Domier was only a stride back through 400 meters.

“I wanted to take it out in 63, 64 (seconds), a little more controlled to save more for my mile and the four by four (relay),” said Ince. “I knew there were going to be girls right there with me if I ran 63, 64.

"I think it was Bella. It was nice to have her push me that second lap. I had to have faith in myself I could pull away.”

Ince had plenty of rest for the 1,600 and the 1,600 relay. With three events remaining, the meet was delayed by heavy rain and lightning and had not resumed at Pantagraph press time. See pantagraph.com for updates from the meet’s completion.

Normal West’s Kenzie Klink tied for 13th in the high jump with a clearance of 1.55 meters (5-foot-1) after conquering 5-3 in sectionals.

“I’m happy to get to come to state to jump. The girls are all so nice and uplifting,” Klink said. “Senior year it’s not necessarily about the height, it’s about the experience.”

NCHS’ Jordynn Griffin finished 15th in the 400 in 59.59.

“I’m not too pleased with it,” said Griffin. “I feel like I could have gotten out harder and kept my stride. I got a little lazy. But I’m proud to make it here.”

Marissa Hagler of West took 16th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.35.

BHS’ Maddison Hopkins finished 17th in the shot put at 10.61 meters. Purple Raiders’ teammates Kaitlin Skeate was 21st in the 3,200 (12:19.52) and Franchesa Smith was 30th in the triple jump at 10.43 meters.

Jazmin West of NCHS ended in 23rd in the 100 in 12.80.

The Iron 400 relay unit was 19th in 50.06, while the BHS 800 relay team was 22nd in 1:47.9.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.