Watch now: Eureka boys lamenting state track trophy's COVID-19 demise

EUREKA — There is no way to gauge the disappointment felt by high school athletes over losing their spring seasons to the pandemic.
On paper, the Eureka High School boys track team had as much potential for glory as any Class 2A school, so it seems safe to presume the Hornets' disappointment ranks high as well.
"In my mind, it was probably the best team we've ever had at Eureka High School," said 20th-year Coach Brett Charlton, who returned several stars from last year's ninth-place state meet squad. "We thought we had a legitimate shot at going to state and doing well and kind of having a record-setting year."
Among the returnees were reigning state high jump champion Trevor Heffren and three members of last year's state runner-up 1,600-meter relay in Micah Senior, Aden Sears and Job Knapp.
"I really didn't see it coming," said Charlton of the season's demise. "I thought we'd be back in two weeks.
"I don't know if the kids really saw it coming at first. They continued to train. Once we got through spring break and we were still out, I think they had this feeling of 'this probably won't happen.' I just felt terrible for them."
Unlike Division I prospects Sears, Senior and Heffren — two juniors and a sophomore — Knapp, a senior, sees the pandemic as a career-ending event because he doesn't plan to run in college.
"This was kind of his last hurrah," said Charlton, who watched Knapp post relay splits of 21.3 for 200 meters and 49.5 for 400 during this year's abbreviated indoor season.
Knapp joined Sears, Senior and Tanner Gladson to clock an indoor school record of 1:33.06 in the 800 relay. Knapp can only guess at what else they might have done.
"I was really looking forward to it," he said. "I always thought I'd have one more year. It was just crushing really."
He's not alone in that regard.
"I was pretty disappointed because it looked like we had a pretty bright season ahead of us," said Sears, whose one indoor meet produced relay splits of 21.8 for 200 and 49.4 for 400. "We finished second in the (Class 2A) rankings for indoor season and I was really excited and looking forward to outdoor season."
Senior said, "I was definitely upset because junior year is one of the most important years for colleges to look at you. I ran a lifetime best indoor 400 split, going 47.9. I was really wanting to see what I could do outside."
Charlton, a former Illinois State sprinter, agrees that junior seasons are critical for prospects.
"They are starting to get some attention from colleges just off of their sophomore stats, but it would have been great if they could have competed this year," said Charlton, who insists colleges will get more than just speed from Sears and Senior.
"They are getting great kids, great students. They are just so much fun to have on the team. They don't complain. They do what you ask. I can see those guys taking off and being great college runners."
Heffren's lone indoor outing this year saw him high jump 6 feet, 6 inches. At last year's state meet, he cleared 6-9, just an inch below the school record.
"(Losing the season) was kind of a shock to the heart," he said.
The pandemic has preserved Charlton's 1988 manually timed school record of 49.0 in the 400 for another year.
"I think we could have had three guys potentially all break it," he said.
At state last year, Eureka's 1,600 relay ran a Pantagraph area all-time best of 3 minutes, 18.25 seconds while finishing second to East St. Louis (3:18:13). Knapp split 50.6, Sears 49.5, the now-graduated Connor Standish (50.3) and Senior (48.3).
Sears placed seventh in the state 400 and was the Pantagraph area co-leader at 49.47. Senior's best open 400 was 50.11.
"A lot of times, you'll have one kid who is a little bit above the rest that doesn't always get pushed, but those two, they work out together and push each other," Charlton said. "I think the key is they are great friends and get along well. It's fun to watch them encourage each other."
Friends refer to Sears and Senior as "Yin and Yang."
"He's just like me," Sears said. "It helps us for training because, literally, I've got me right next to me. Our times are almost identical. Everything about us is almost identical. He's just a great training partner because he makes you express your full potential and I make him express his full potential."
Sears and Senior also play football while Sears and Heffren both play basketball. Sears led the Pantagraph area with 912 receiving yards. Heffren led the basketball team with a 15.8 scoring average.
Charlton considers basketball the perfect cross-training for high jumpers.
"It's basically plyometics every day and every game," he said.
The 6-foot tall Heffren was hoping to clear 6-10 indoors and 7-0 outdoors. In eighth grade, he won a state title at 5-11. He credits his success to bicycling with his father Thad.
"I feel like that built muscles around my knees," Heffren said. "He'd have me train every day for basketball. We'd do stuff with resistance bands and jumping rope when I was in fourth and fifth grade. Once I got to high school, I started to lift and do squats and just built up the muscles. A lot of it is also what God has given me."
The pandemic has given the Hornets time to think about what might have been. To their credit, they're already training for the next available season.
