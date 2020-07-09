Watch now: Eureka boys lamenting state track trophy's COVID-19 demise

Senior said, "I was definitely upset because junior year is one of the most important years for colleges to look at you. I ran a lifetime best indoor 400 split, going 47.9. I was really wanting to see what I could do outside."

Charlton, a former Illinois State sprinter, agrees that junior seasons are critical for prospects.

"They are starting to get some attention from colleges just off of their sophomore stats, but it would have been great if they could have competed this year," said Charlton, who insists colleges will get more than just speed from Sears and Senior.

"They are getting great kids, great students. They are just so much fun to have on the team. They don't complain. They do what you ask. I can see those guys taking off and being great college runners."

Heffren's lone indoor outing this year saw him high jump 6 feet, 6 inches. At last year's state meet, he cleared 6-9, just an inch below the school record.

"(Losing the season) was kind of a shock to the heart," he said.

The pandemic has preserved Charlton's 1988 manually timed school record of 49.0 in the 400 for another year.

"I think we could have had three guys potentially all break it," he said.