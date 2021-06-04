Watch now: Megan Becker motors to three wins as Central Catholic claims sectional track crown

Megan Becker swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to help the Central Catholic High School girls track team earn the team championship of its own Class 1A Sectional on Thursday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Natalia Garcia and Ella Larson won two events each as the Saints piled up 137 points. Tri-Valley was second at 109 with Heyworth third at 58, GCMS fourth at 55 and Blue Ridge at 44.

The top two finishers in each event and anyone who surpasses the qualifying standard advance to the State Meet. The 1A meet will be Thursday in Charleston.

Becker motored to winning times of 12.7 seconds in the 100, 26.18 in the 200 and 58.15 in the 400.

Garcia bested the field in the 100 hurdles (16.19) and the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches). Larson was first in the long jump (4.78 meters) and the triple jump (10.2).

Other Saints winners were Anna Zlatic (2:28.56 in the 800), Nora Brady (5:48.37 in the 1,600), the 1,600 relay team of Garcia, Zlatic, Isabella Evans and Becker (4:20.76) and the 3,200 relay unit of Brady, Kaylie Eckhoff, Evans and Zlatic (10:38.19).

Tri-Valley had individual winners in Natalie Garneau (12:21.22 in the 3,200) and Windsor Roberts (3.79 meters in the pole vault).

The Vikings also crossed the line first in the 400 relay with Taylor Jones, Laney Nelson, Kaelyn Thoele and Roberts clocking 52.34 and in the 800 relay with Jones, Natalie Johnson, Maddie Harris and Roberts turning in a 1:52.56.

Dwight’s Meghan Scott won the 300 hurdles in 51.39.

At Tremont: El Paso-Gridley scored 127 points to secure the first-place team trophy.

Tremont was second with 64 points, Deer Creek-Mackinaw sixth with 43 and Fieldcrest 10th with 17.

EPG's individual wins came from Jenna Kent in the 1,600 (5:55.45) and Tori Witzig in the 300 hurdles (49.63). The Titans' 400 relay group of Jillian Toth, Tristyn Grube, Faith Graham and Witzig won in 52.34.

Tremont's Cambria Geyer was the individual star with victories in the 200 (26.65), 400 (1:00.03) and the 100 hurdles (15.38). Also winning for the Turks was pole vaulter Sophia Sumer (3.35).

The 800 relay unit from Tremont of Abby Scott, Kate Freidinger, Whitney Rumbold and Talia Meyer won in 1:56.68.

The Dee-Mack 3,200 relay team bested the field in 11:37.09 with Kaitlyn Burge, Abby Sauder, Skyler Hegwood and Bridget Huizenga handling the duties.

Class 3A

At O’Fallon: Normal Community took second place with 84 points behind team champion Belleville West's 103.3. Bloomington was fourth (64) and Normal West ninth (24).

NCHS freshman Ali Ince won the 800 in 2:05.31 and the 1,600 in 4:59.87. The other Iron individual winner was Jordynn Griffin, who turned in a 58.97 in the 400.

Qualifiers earn a trip to the 3A State Meet on Saturday in Charleston.

The NCHS 1,600 relay unit was first in 3:59.7 with the combination of Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst, Griffin and Ince.

West’s Kenzie Klink topped the high jump field at 1.60, while BHS’s Lillianna Ifft had the best pole vault of 3.73.

Class 2A

At Kankakee: University High edged Eureka, 130-122, for the team crown. Kankakee was third at 107 with Pontiac 10th and Prairie Central 11th.

Qualifiers advance to the 2A State Meet on Friday in Charleston.

Anna Barr finished first in the 100 (12.22) and 200 (25.3) for U High. Other individual winners for the Pioneers were Reese Mitchell in the 400 (1:01.17) and Sawyer Schoon in the pole vault (3.43).

Eureka’s Anna Perry won the 1,600 in 5:14.46 and the 3,200 in 11:08.6. The Hornets’ Ashley Leman prevailed in the discus with a toss of 32.37.

Eureka also won the 1,600 relay in 4:15.35 with Sophie Kaufman, Laurel Munson, Elle Knapp and Alexi Fogo handling the baton and the 3,200 relay in 9:55.6 as Claire Albertson, Grace Wegner, Knapp and Fogo defeated the competition.

At Macomb: Olympia finished seventh and Lincoln ninth. Metamora claimed the team title.

Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig was a double winner with a 2:15.56 in the 800 and a 5:18.96 in the 1,600. The Railsplitters also got a first place from Reese McCuan with a 10.83 in the triple jump.

Olympia’s Savanah Beavers was first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:16.51.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

