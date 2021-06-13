Watch now: Normal Community freshman Ali Ince makes history at Class 3A State Meet

CHARLESTON — Ali Ince beat the field to the finish line three times Saturday at the Class 3A State Track Meet. That’s once for every year she has remaining to torment high school competition.

Normal Community’s freshman phenom completed a historic and lengthy day by coming from behind in the final few meters on the anchor leg to take first with Iron teammates Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin in a pulsating 1,600-meter relay.

Ince’s winning time of 2:07.06 in the earlier 800 was just off the state record of 2:07.05. Following a 4 hour, 15 minute weather delay, Ince set a state meet record while taking first in the 1,600 at 4:40.85.

Thirty-five minutes later she returned to the track for the relay.

The three wins gave NCHS 30 points for seventh place in the team standings.

“It will hit me a little bit later. It’s been such a long day. I should be in bed right now,” said Ince. “It was such a fun experience. I’ll remember this as the meet that went on forever.”

Bloomington’s Lillianna Ifft gave the Intercity a fourth state title in the pole vault.

Ince’s 800 came in the 95-degree afternoon heat.

“It feels incredible. (Winning) was definitely in my mind. That was my goal,” said Ince, who was the top seed. “It’s so nice to see all the people in the stands. I don’t think we’ve had a fourth of that amount at any of the meets so far. Definitely the crowd helps. It made the adrenaline more.”

Ince won comfortably over Grayslake Central’s Bella Domier (2:12.64) even though Domier was only a stride back through one lap.

“I wanted to take it out in 63, 64 (seconds), a little more controlled to save more for my mile and the four by four (relay),” said Ince. “I knew there were going to be girls right there with me if I ran 63, 64.

"I think it was Bella. It was nice to have her push me that second lap. I had to have faith in myself I could pull away.”

In the 1,600, Ince held down third after the first two laps and moved up to second through 1,200 meters.

Early on the final lap, she overtook Josephine Welin of Oak Park-River Forest and ran away for a victory margin of nearly two seconds that was a whopping 19 seconds faster than her sectional clocking.

“That was the plan. It was crazy with the rain delay. We went through like seven different plans,” Ince said. “Once we had the rain delay and we were all going to be fresh, we decided I was maybe going to pass a little sooner.”

The race was so fast that both Welin in second (4:42.55) and third place Kate Dickman of Loyola (4:44.54) were also under the previous state record.

The Iron 1,600 relay posted a time of 3:57.34, more than two seconds quicker than its sectional effort.

Ziemer toted the baton first before handing to Engst.

“It was really exciting. All the girls have been working so hard this year pushing each other,” said Ziemer. “It was great competition. We were excited to see how we could do.”

“It was truly amazing,” Engst said. “This is my first year in track so it’s very exciting to be on such a good team.”

Griffin moved NCHS up to fourth on the third leg.

“That was my goal to try to catch as many people as I could,” said Griffin. “The determination was definitely there. I’m just glad I could pull it off.”

Ince passed two runners on the final lap but appeared to be too far behind Evanston.

As Evanston’s Jacklynn Okreke faded over the final 50 meters, Ince grabbed the lead just before the finish line, completing a sizzling 55.26 split for an NCHS victory margin of .38 seconds.

“When I got the baton, I was going to pick off these two girls and see if I could get the third that’s up there,” Ince said. “About the 200 mark, I thought it’s actually possible. The last 100 I just pushed through and luckily got her.”

“I love watching Ali run,” said Griffin, who finished 15th in the open 400. “She’s always been a beast, even in middle school. I knew she could do it.”

Ince did not embrace the thought that she benefitted from the long weather delay.

“I was ready to run,” she said. “The four hours dragged on. I think the rain delay it was just fun to be with everyone. I met a lot of new friends with different teams. We actually had a dance party upstairs in the gym.”

Ifft became the third sibling in her family to win a state pole vault title.

A junior, Ifft’s effort of 3.69 meters was sufficient to top second-place Mia Morello of Grayslake Central, whose best clearance was 3.62.

Ifft then soared over 3.89 meters on her third attempt but missed on three tries at a state record 4.04.

“It feels so great. Growing up watching my siblings here was so motivating,” said Ifft. “I pictured myself being here one day, and I’m finally here. It’s definitely a great experience.”

Lillianna evened the sibling pole vault rivalry. Chandlar Ifft and Kassadee Ifft both won state titles for Prairie Central. Lillianna transferred from Prairie Central to BHS for her sophomore year.

“My family was all behind me. I couldn’t be more thankful,” she said. “They are my role models. I look up to them. I’m glad to do the same thing.”

Ifft missed on her first two vaults at 3.62 meters but cleared the bar on her third and final run and let out a visible sigh of relief.

“That’s not usually a bar I miss so it definitely got in my head when I missed the first time,” said Ifft. “I needed to stick with myself and trust myself I could do it. I stayed more with my technique and ripped through.”

