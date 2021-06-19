Watch now: Normal West brings home hardware with third place in Class 3A State Track and Field Meet

CHARLESTON — As he tightly held the Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet third-place trophy Saturday, senior Davonte Crawford tried to convey what this meant for Normal West High School.

"Not having a season last year it showed the potential we could have had. We had even more people, more fast people," said Crawford. "Doing it for all the people who got hurt this season and all the people who didn't make it to state and all the hard work we put in this season, getting first in sectional and third in state is just crazy for us."

The Wildcats held the lead most of the day. In fact, West was tied with Neuqua Valley and Minooka with 33 points heading into the day's final event at O'Brien Field.

But all the Wildcats, without a 4x400-meter relay team, could do was sit and watch. Neuqua Valley used a seventh-place relay finish to capture the title with 36 points. Minooka got one point for placing ninth to nose ahead of the Wildcats.

There was no sorrow from West.

Quite the contrary.

"We were doing the math after the 200 and knew we literally couldn't fall out of a trophy. That was super exciting," said West head coach Chad Aubin. "We basically ran seven kids today. They're just a quality group of athletes, and I'm so happy for them and how they competed today."

West's Leslie Fisher and Liam McGill of Bloomington, competing almost side-by-side in their field events, were the top seeds coming in and verified it by winning.

Fisher took the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 1½ inches. Meanwhile, McGill joined three-time winner Zach Bradford as a BHS pole vault champion by clearing 15-9¾.

"We're putting it on for Bloomington-Normal," said a smiling Fisher, who landed awkwardly on his final jump and tweaked his ankle.

Fisher scratched on the first of his four jumps, but wasn't too worried.

"I knew I had a big jump in me," he said. "That was a big jump and I barely scratched, so I knew I could go out there and win the meet."

He did just that on his second jump that was more than five inches better than anyone else.

"I knew I had it (a state title) in me. It wasn't a dream," said Fisher, who is going to Wisconsin-Oshkosh. "It was a goal because I knew I could do it."

McGill realized that two years ago after finishing third as a sophomore. He didn't get an opportunity last year when the season was canceled by the pandemic.

The overwhelming favorite coming in, McGill passed until the bar reached 14-6.

"Most meets I usually use that strategy to get through them," he said. "There was a lot of competition today. It was a lot of fun vaulting with these guys. It really changed the strategy a lot making sure I hit every one of the first attempts."

McGill made his first six heights easily before missing at 15-9¾. He changed poles and sailed over the bar to clinch the title before missing three tries at 16-3½.

While he might pole vault some this summer, McGill will spend most of his athletic competition on the baseball field in the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib.

He split the last four seasons at BHS as a shortstop/pole vaulter and plans to play baseball at Millikin.

"I give a lot of credit to my coaches," said McGill, as BHS head baseball coach Steve Clapp was in the stands. "They helped me a lot. They've been real supportive of me doing both sports, and I can't thank them enough for it. It's all about communication and knowing where you're at."

West junior Charlie Nolan said he "messed up my Achilles" at the beginning of the high jump. But he managed a personal-best 6-6 to finish second.

"I didn't expect that even coming in to today. I was ranked like sixth," said Nolan. "I definitely exceeded what I expected to do today."

West got more points in the high jump when Jonovan Findley grabbed sixth by clearing 6-4¾.

Nolan took a break after going over 6-6 by running anchor leg on the 4x100 relay along with Findley, Crawford and Jamari Myer as the Wildcats placed third in 42.30 seconds.

"That was better than we expected as well," said Nolan, who added his Achilles only ached when he was jumping.

Crawford concluded the Wildcats' scoring by finishing sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.10). Nolan barely missed scoring afterwards by taking 10th in the 200 (22.63).

When the three teams receiving trophies came on the track to collect their hardware, Neuqua Valley and Minooka had at least twice as many competitors as the Wildcats.

"Only having (seven) people and a lot doing multiple events and placing in those events, it's amazing for us and we're very happy with ourselves," said Crawford.

The highest previous finish for West in state came during Aubin's first year as coach in 2017 when the Wildcats tied for 25th with 12 points.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. It definitely was in our thoughts that if we had some good things happening we could get a trophy," said Aubin. "We were in first for so long, I thought we might hold on to this thing. We knew we didn't have a 4x4 and Neuqua and Minooka were both going to be in it."

Normal Community sophomore Alex Sohn placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 56-9¾. That came on his first effort. Just before his second attempt, there was a malfunction with the laser measuring throw and Sohn had to wait about 10 minutes before fouling.

"It probably threw me off more than I anticipated," said Sohn. "I'm used to just throw after throw ... it is what it is. I just tried to come back from it and made due with what the conditions were like."

Sohn came in seeded third off his sectional performance.

"I definitely wanted a little higher, but it's all right," said Sohn, who later finished 19th in the discus. "These past few weeks have been a little hard in the ring, but I tried my best to come back from it practicing."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

