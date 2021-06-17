Watch now: Ridge Willard sails over pole vault bar to become Cornerstone Christian's first state champion

CHARLESTON — Ridge Willard looked nice and relaxed while sitting under an umbrella during the early portion of the pole vault Thursday in the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet.

After passing at the early heights, Willard finally got up to compete. The Cornerstone Christian Academy junior showed he was ready at O'Brien Field.

Willard soared to a personal-record 15 feet, 1½ inches to claim the first ever-title for a Cyclone in a state meet.

"It's kind of weird," said Willard, who made his PR by an inch. "The last time I was here (as a freshman in 2019), I was bottom of the pack. So coming in first is kind of weird."

It was a family day for the Willards. Ridge's older brother, Quinn, took second in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best of 50.09 seconds. Later in the day the Willard brothers teamed with their cousin, Kole Damkoehler, and Ernie Waterson to finish sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:30.25).

Waterson also placed eighth in the 800 (1:59.21) as the Cyclones finished ninth with 24 points.

GCMS' Isaiah Chatman also gave the area another individual victory. Chatman captured the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.11).

Tri-Valley junior Luke Myszka scored in three events. Myszka placed second in the 110 high hurdles (14.86), third in the 300 hurdles (39.85) and ninth in the 200 (23.04). That helped the Vikings finish 11th with 22 points.

Elgin Harvest Academy took the team title with 51 points. Salt Fork was second (38), while Cowden-Herrick and Northridge Prep tied for third (37).

Quinn Willard applauded his brother's winning effort.

"He's such a great athlete. He's better than me, I have to say sadly," said Quinn, smiling. "The last few years, training with pole vault and running, we really have a great relationship to build off each other and work hard."

Ridge Willard talked with Mike Cockerham, his coach at Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club, after every attempt.

"It's kind of surreal," he said. "It wouldn't be possible without my coaches."

Quinn Willard was on an inside lane in the 400 with Jameson Cluver of Watseka and Cameron Crow of Litchfield in the middle of the track. Willard picked off a couple runners in the stretch and stumbled just after crossing the finish line.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Cluver was the winner in 49.89, with Crow in third.

"I saw him (Cluver) when I passed the 100 (left) and thought I might be able to get him, but I got the guy in second," said Willard. "Just not quite enough to get first. I'm not complaining. I'm happy."

Chatman wasn't too happy after finishing 16th in the 110 high hurdles (16.39).

"It took a while," said the senior to gather himself. "I sat in the locker room and tried to put that behind me and control what I can control and move on to the next race. Originally I wasn't supposed to run the 110s this year, but my coach convinced me and it paid off."

Chatman was able to hold off Bennett Soltow of Forreston in the 300 hurdles by .26 seconds.

"I could hear the kid in the lane to the left of me coming up behind me," said Chatman. "All I could think about was staying ahead and getting a good lean."

Chatman also was supposed to run in a couple relays, but injuries forced the Falcons to scratch out of those. That included junior Aidan Laughery, who was the No. 1 seed in the 100.

"All my teammates came to support today that were supposed to be running," said Chatman. "They were here with me."

Myszka held the lead much of the way in the 110 high hurdles before Jadon Robertson of Cowden-Herrick (14.68) caught him.

"I thought I had it over the (first) five hurdles leading," he said. "I saw Robertson come up on my left so I tried to pick it up a bit. I didn't get him in the end, but I'm still happy with the time."

Like Chatman, Myszka tried to rest before the 300 hurdles.

"I was a little tired from the 110s," he said. "I was trying to maintain consistent speed, but toward the end hit a few which definitely slowed me down a lot and my form got worse."

Tri-Valley senior George Isaacs got only one of his four throws in during the shot put, but made that count. Isaacs finished fourth in 52-6½.

"I'm really good at trying way too hard and my form breaks down," said Isaacs, a Central Missouri recruit. "I'm trying to keep a cool head the whole time and keep up what I know I need to do and put it out there. I got one throw. That's all I needed."

El Paso-Gridley tied for 14th with 17 points. Kollin Schlipf finished fifth in both hurdle races (15.11 in the 110 high hurdles and 40.19 in the 300 hurdles).

The Titans also placed fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:08.96) with Nathan DeMarb, Sebastian Meyer, Noah Ludy and Asa Smith passing the baton. EPG finished the meet with Smith, Conner Betts, Ludy and DeMarb placing ninth in the 4x400 relay (3:33.59).

Two other area athletes earned All-State recognition. Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest ran sixth in the 1,600 (4:27.35) and Abe Rieke of Dwight finished sixth in the discus (144-11¾).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.