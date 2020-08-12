Watch now: Tri-Valley's Ryan Steiner eager to compete in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational

"I totally expected him to make 15-6 this year, possibly multiple times, and really trying for those bars above 15-6 because he was right there," said Coulon, who felt Steiner could contend for the state title.

That dream left when COVID-19 arrived.

"It was kind of hard taking that hit," said Steiner, who saw his motivation diminish.

"It's hard to stay in peak shape. I still think I'm in pretty decent shape for everything that's going on."

A 6-foot, 170-pounder, Steiner credits his six-year affiliation with the Flying Dragons for helping him excel.

"It's been invaluable," he said. "It's the only reason I've had the success that I've had. The coaches there, the other athletes, they are just a huge group of amazing people that are unique.

"It's one of a kind really because the amount of support you get from everyone there is just incredible. Without that structure and without that motivation and the consistency of all of it, there is no way I would have been able to do what I've done."

Steiner plans to walk-on the track team at Cincinnati where he will major in nursing. The pandemic dangers faced by nurses nationwide have not caused him to question his choice of major.