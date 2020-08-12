Watch now: Tri-Valley's Ryan Steiner eager to compete in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational

NORMAL — Ryan Steiner is proof there is more than one way to the top.
While many of his fellow pole vaulters rely on speed and strength, his super power is problem solving.
Tri-Valley High School pole vault coach Tom Coulon says Steiner, a recent graduate headed to the University of Cincinnati, is unique in his knack for turning coaching advice into clearances.
"His ability to do it on the next jump has been very high," said Coulon, who has coached Steiner for six years. "I've always applauded him for being able to do that. So many kids, they can't."
Steiner's last chance to tinker with technique before college comes in the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational, which begins a three-day run on Friday at the Flying Dragons Field Event Center (AKA The Den), 2551 W. College in Normal. Steiner will compete in the age 17-18 division at 10 a.m. Sunday.
"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity," said Steiner, who saw his spring season canceled by the pandemic. "It's an amazing opportunity to have it this close to home."
Steiner, whose lifetime best is 15 feet, credits his talent for making adjustments to the bond he built with Coulon.
"I think it's the communication and trust that you have with your coach," Steiner said. "Tom has been an incredible part of my pole vaulting career because he will never raise his voice. He's always there to support you. I can't even describe how grateful I am for him."
Coulon, who has coached his son Adam and Windsor Roberts to state titles, believes Steiner is the "most technical" vaulter he has coached.
"Starting when he was in eighth grade at state, there were times I couldn't be at a lot of his meets," Coulon said. "He kind of had to be able to coach himself through things. Because of that, he knows his jump as well as anybody I have coached. He can make decisions that work well for him."
Steiner also needs to thank jealousy, the emotion that got him into the sport. In the summer before fifth grade, he watched his older brother, Jake, being coached by Coulon.
"I would be jealous of him being able to do that," recalled Steiner. "I was like, 'I want to do that.' My parents made me wait. After fifth grade year, they were practicing in the summer and I was finally able to try it and I loved it."
Steiner especially loves the thrill of flight "and also doing something where you can see the improvement and see all the hard work pay off."
In the spring of 2019, Steiner's work paid off with a season best of 14-0 and an eighth-place Class 1A state meet finish. He followed that with career bests of 14-5¼ indoors in January and 14-9 in March. His 15-footer came two weeks ago at The Den.
"I totally expected him to make 15-6 this year, possibly multiple times, and really trying for those bars above 15-6 because he was right there," said Coulon, who felt Steiner could contend for the state title.
That dream left when COVID-19 arrived.
"It was kind of hard taking that hit," said Steiner, who saw his motivation diminish.
"It's hard to stay in peak shape. I still think I'm in pretty decent shape for everything that's going on."
A 6-foot, 170-pounder, Steiner credits his six-year affiliation with the Flying Dragons for helping him excel.
"It's been invaluable," he said. "It's the only reason I've had the success that I've had. The coaches there, the other athletes, they are just a huge group of amazing people that are unique.
"It's one of a kind really because the amount of support you get from everyone there is just incredible. Without that structure and without that motivation and the consistency of all of it, there is no way I would have been able to do what I've done."
Steiner plans to walk-on the track team at Cincinnati where he will major in nursing. The pandemic dangers faced by nurses nationwide have not caused him to question his choice of major.
"That's all part of the job," he said. "You are supposed to be at the front lines with whatever comes at you trying to help people. That's one of the reasons I want to go into that."
AAU National Pole Vault Invitational: When the pole vault was among 10 events not offered in the Aug. 5-8 AAU National Meet at Satellite Beach, Fla., Marchan Adkins saw a void that needed filling and thus founded what he hopes will be an annual event at the Flying Dragons Field Event Training Center.
"The vaulters got shut out of the competition (in Florida) so this whole event was born out of that," Adkins said. "We've got some of the best vaulters in the country right here."
Adkins estimates 40 of the nation's top age-group vaulters from as far away as Texas and Louisiana will compete. Entrants include Tri-Valley's Roberts, who recently cleared an all-time Illinois best of 13-5¾, a height only eight high school girls nationally have surpassed this year.
The age 13 and 14 boys and girls will compete at 10 a.m. Friday followed by age 15-16 boys and girls at 10 a.m. Saturday. The age 17-18 boys and girls vault at 10 a.m. Sunday. Entries closed on Wednesday. Spectator admission is $8.
Among the safety protocols in place because of the pandemic are that each vaulter must provide their own 8-by-8-foot tarp to land on. Coaches in the coaching box will be required to wear masks.
