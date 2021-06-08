Watch now: Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts aiming to soar to third state pole vault title

DOWNS — Windsor Roberts remembers meeting Sarah Bell when the former Central Catholic High School star pole vaulter was competing for Vanderbilt.
"I knew about her with the Flying Dragons and everything," said Roberts of the powerhouse pole vault club based in Normal. "She came back and visited when I was in sixth grade. I was like, 'Oh my God, she's so cool.' "
Roberts can join the "cool" crowd during Thursday's Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field in Charleston.
The Tri-Valley senior is going for her third state title in the pole vault. Only Bell (2010, '12, '13) and Katherine Hendricks of Carterville (2005-07) have won three state titles since 2001 when girls pole vault began.
Of course, Roberts might have become the first four-time girls pole vault champion if the pandemic had not wiped out the 2020 season. She won as a freshman in 2018 (12 feet) and sophomore in 2019 (12-6).
People are also reading…
But Roberts, who has signed with Indiana, isn't complaining. That can be easily discerned by the smile on her face.
"We weren't guaranteed a state meet (this year), so to have that is exciting. Not having one last year that's all I was hoping for, if we could have a state meet that would be great," she said.
"It's definitely been a different season, but also it has been a lot more fun than I expected. I thought it was going to be sort of a wash-out year, but it really hasn't been."
The Class 2A Girls State Meet will be held Friday and Class 3A on Saturday. All three state meets begin at noon.
Class 1A
Roberts is the No. 1 seed thanks to a sectional effort of 12-5¼. She also will run the anchor legs for the Vikings' 400 and 800 relays.
"Pole vault is definitely an individual sport for me, but I also want to have that team aspect of it," said Roberts. "It (the relays) has been really good. We're such good friends."
Jon Nelson returned this season as the Vikings' girls track coach and calls Roberts "a really special kid."
"I'm really appreciative of getting to coach her this year because she's such a competitive kid and also so team-oriented," he said. "A kid like her doesn't have to be, but she begs to run the 4-by-1 and 2 because it's all about the team. Our seniors have been phenomenal this year as team leaders, and she's an example of that."
Roberts cleared a career-best 13-5¾ last summer during the Illinois Meet of Champions in Chicago.
This high school season, which didn't begin until April, hasn't gone as Roberts hoped. Her best is 12-6.
"Something I was working at during the indoor training I got really good at it and coming into outdoors I started focusing on other things, and those started to get worse and I needed to fix those again," she said. "I've been able to do that."
Roberts realizes all eyes will be on her Thursday, but tries not to focus on vaulting for a three-peat.
"I just go out there and have fun," she said. "I don't need any more pressure on me than I put on myself."
Another Tri-Valley senior, Natalie Johnson, is the No. 8 seed in the pole vault (10-11½) while junior Sophia Sumer of Tremont is No. 6 (11-0).
Also in Class 1A, Central Catholic junior Megan Becker is seeded fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.70 seconds), third in the 200 (26.18) and second in the 400 (58.15). Teammate Natalia Garcia, a senior, is seeded No. 2 in the high jump (5-4).
Sophomore Cambria Geyer of Tremont is seeded fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.38) with Garcia ninth (16.19).
Class 2A
University High sophomore Anna Barr is the No. 1 seed in the 100 (12.22), while Pioneer freshman Reese Mitchell is No. 4 (12.36).
Barr also is the No. 2 seed in the 200 (25.53) and No. 3 in the 100 hurdles (15.18).
U High junior Sawyer Schoon is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault (11-3).
Eureka junior Anna Perry is the No. 2 seed in the 3,200 (11:08.60) and No. 6 in the 1,600 (5:14.46). Senior Savanah Beavers of Olympia is seeded fourth in the 3,200 (11:16.51).
Lincoln freshman Becca Heitzig is the No. 3 seed in the 800 (2:15.56) and No. 9 in the 1,600 (5:18.96). Junior Reese McCuan of Lincoln is seeded fifth in the triple jump (35-6½).
Class 3A
Normal Community freshman Ali Ince is the No. 1 seed in the 800 (2:05.31) and seeded No. 7 in the 1,600 (4:59.87). Ince is a threat to break the 800 state meet record of 2:07.05 set by Courtney Clayton of Rockton Hononegah in 2013. Ince ran 2:04.1, a state record, in a meet at Palatine in early April.
Also seeded No. 1 is Bloomington junior Lillianna Ifft in the pole vault (12-2¾).
Normal West senior Kenzie Klink is tied for the No. 6 seed in the high jump (5-3).
PHOTOS: Girls 1A and 2A State Track Finals
1A and 2A State Girls Track 1 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 2 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 3 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 4 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 5 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 6 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 7 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 8 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 9 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 10 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 11 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 12 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 13 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 14 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 15 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 16 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 17 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 18 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 19 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 20 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 21 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 22 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 23 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 24 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 25 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 26 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 27 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 28 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 29 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 30 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 31 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 32 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 33 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 34 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 35 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 36 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 37 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 38 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 39 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 40 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 41 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 42 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 43 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 44 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 45 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 46 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 47 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 48 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 49 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 50 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 51 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 52 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 53 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 54 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 55 5.17.19.JPG
1A and 2A State Girls Track 56 5.17.19.JPG
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson