Watch now: Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts aiming to soar to third state pole vault title

DOWNS — Windsor Roberts remembers meeting Sarah Bell when the former Central Catholic High School star pole vaulter was competing for Vanderbilt.

"I knew about her with the Flying Dragons and everything," said Roberts of the powerhouse pole vault club based in Normal. "She came back and visited when I was in sixth grade. I was like, 'Oh my God, she's so cool.' "

Roberts can join the "cool" crowd during Thursday's Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field in Charleston.

The Tri-Valley senior is going for her third state title in the pole vault. Only Bell (2010, '12, '13) and Katherine Hendricks of Carterville (2005-07) have won three state titles since 2001 when girls pole vault began.

Of course, Roberts might have become the first four-time girls pole vault champion if the pandemic had not wiped out the 2020 season. She won as a freshman in 2018 (12 feet) and sophomore in 2019 (12-6).

But Roberts, who has signed with Indiana, isn't complaining. That can be easily discerned by the smile on her face.

"We weren't guaranteed a state meet (this year), so to have that is exciting. Not having one last year that's all I was hoping for, if we could have a state meet that would be great," she said.

"It's definitely been a different season, but also it has been a lot more fun than I expected. I thought it was going to be sort of a wash-out year, but it really hasn't been."

The Class 2A Girls State Meet will be held Friday and Class 3A on Saturday. All three state meets begin at noon.

Class 1A

Roberts is the No. 1 seed thanks to a sectional effort of 12-5¼. She also will run the anchor legs for the Vikings' 400 and 800 relays.

"Pole vault is definitely an individual sport for me, but I also want to have that team aspect of it," said Roberts. "It (the relays) has been really good. We're such good friends."

Jon Nelson returned this season as the Vikings' girls track coach and calls Roberts "a really special kid."

"I'm really appreciative of getting to coach her this year because she's such a competitive kid and also so team-oriented," he said. "A kid like her doesn't have to be, but she begs to run the 4-by-1 and 2 because it's all about the team. Our seniors have been phenomenal this year as team leaders, and she's an example of that."

Roberts cleared a career-best 13-5¾ last summer during the Illinois Meet of Champions in Chicago.

This high school season, which didn't begin until April, hasn't gone as Roberts hoped. Her best is 12-6.

"Something I was working at during the indoor training I got really good at it and coming into outdoors I started focusing on other things, and those started to get worse and I needed to fix those again," she said. "I've been able to do that."

Roberts realizes all eyes will be on her Thursday, but tries not to focus on vaulting for a three-peat.

"I just go out there and have fun," she said. "I don't need any more pressure on me than I put on myself."

Another Tri-Valley senior, Natalie Johnson, is the No. 8 seed in the pole vault (10-11½) while junior Sophia Sumer of Tremont is No. 6 (11-0).

Also in Class 1A, Central Catholic junior Megan Becker is seeded fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.70 seconds), third in the 200 (26.18) and second in the 400 (58.15). Teammate Natalia Garcia, a senior, is seeded No. 2 in the high jump (5-4).

Sophomore Cambria Geyer of Tremont is seeded fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.38) with Garcia ninth (16.19).

Class 2A

University High sophomore Anna Barr is the No. 1 seed in the 100 (12.22), while Pioneer freshman Reese Mitchell is No. 4 (12.36).

Barr also is the No. 2 seed in the 200 (25.53) and No. 3 in the 100 hurdles (15.18).

U High junior Sawyer Schoon is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault (11-3).

Eureka junior Anna Perry is the No. 2 seed in the 3,200 (11:08.60) and No. 6 in the 1,600 (5:14.46). Senior Savanah Beavers of Olympia is seeded fourth in the 3,200 (11:16.51).

Lincoln freshman Becca Heitzig is the No. 3 seed in the 800 (2:15.56) and No. 9 in the 1,600 (5:18.96). Junior Reese McCuan of Lincoln is seeded fifth in the triple jump (35-6½).

Class 3A

Normal Community freshman Ali Ince is the No. 1 seed in the 800 (2:05.31) and seeded No. 7 in the 1,600 (4:59.87). Ince is a threat to break the 800 state meet record of 2:07.05 set by Courtney Clayton of Rockton Hononegah in 2013. Ince ran 2:04.1, a state record, in a meet at Palatine in early April.

Also seeded No. 1 is Bloomington junior Lillianna Ifft in the pole vault (12-2¾).

Normal West senior Kenzie Klink is tied for the No. 6 seed in the high jump (5-3).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

