Watch now: Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts making pole vault flight plans

"I definitely wanted to be able to get faster; get more speed work in so I was faster down the runway because faster means bigger poles."

Roberts, whose biggest poles are 14 feet long, has returned to training in Normal at the Flying Dragons Field Event Center where up to 10 athletes at a time can train while practicing social distancing.

"I've been able to work on a bunch of technique stuff, which I think is going to be really beneficial down the road," she said. "It's kind of hard to get motivated."

Coulon's coaching motivation is to have Roberts ready for college.

"Having the opportunity to compete in college will surpass anything we do in high school, in my opinion, and it will be more meaningful to you because in college you have more of a feeling of 'I earned everything that I got,'" said Coulon, who wants his athletes ready to make adjustments their college coaches may suggest.

"I don't want your career best to be in high school. Career bests should come in college. Those college years will mean everything to you. This is all preparation for college."

Roberts has sought college recruiting advice from Coulon and his son, Adam, who will be a fifth-year senior at Indiana next season.