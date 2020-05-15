Watch now: University High's Alex Hess puts sports in perspective en route to all-state academic accolades

In swimming, Hess served as a co-captain for two seasons.

"He is a positive leader and a great role model who leads by example," said Pioneer swim coach Michelle Meyer. "He has led the team both in and out of the pool. Alex is a great teammate and team captain. He is always supporting and cheering on this teammates."

Hampton says few U High boys have attempted the three sports Hess did.

"I'm not trying to knock any other sports, but I know first hand what those three require in terms of a work ethic and it's unbelievable," he said.

"How someone could do all three of those sports and still have a 4.0 GPA and accomplish the things he's accomplished academically, don't ask me because I could have never even come close to that."

Hess views making the All-State Academic Team as something that came while he focused on other things.

"It is tangible recognition of the work that I have put into both my athletics and my academics," he said. "It was never necessarily a goal I had, but ended up being a positive byproduct resulting from personal goals I had achieved."

Hess didn't turn off his competitive juices upon entering a classroom.