Watch now: University High's Colton Naffziger, Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts both 2nd in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational in Normal

NORMAL — Energy pent up for months by the pandemic was set free by boys and girls in Sunday's age 17-19 division of the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational at the Flying Dragons Field Event Training Center.
University High School senior Colton Naffziger cut loose as well as anyone, first clearing a lifetime best of 15 feet before going one bar better with a clearance of 15-6 to place second behind Kansas recruit Andrew Saloga. Both went out at 16-0, but Saloga won based on two fewer misses at 15-6.
The top two girls, Heather Abadie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Windsor Roberts of Downs, both made 13-3, but Abadie won based on misses.
Naffziger entered his junior indoor season with a lifetime best of 13-2, but improved to 14-9 before the pandemic halted the campaign.
U High's Colton Naffziger took 2nd in the AAU National Pole Vault Invite in Normal at 15-6. pic.twitter.com/gS0AXch58S— Randy Sharer (@Pg_Sharer) August 16, 2020
"Because of coronavirus, I was stuck at home for a while," he said. "Literally, I had nothing to do. It was driving me nuts. I wanted to get back into the (Flying Dragons) Den to jump. I've just been working with Mike (Cockerham) on small things to get me up to the bigger jumps."
The Bloomington-based Naffziger used the longest, stiffest pole of his career for the first time to make 15-6, a mark well above Corey Christenson's 1992 U High record of 14-10.
"It takes a lot of motivation to throw a big pole like that," Naffziger said. "I just had to push myself really hard (at 15-6). Mike yelling right before I go is what pumps me up. I planted and I drove and on that new pole, I knew I had it before I even got over the bar. I was celebrating as I was falling through the air."
Naffziger felt his final attempt at 16-0 was his closest.
"If I'd had the standards in maybe another inch or drove a little bit longer, I would have had it," he said. "I had the height by a couple inches."
Sugar Grove's Saloga, who has a career best of 16-6, won despite missing three recent weeks of training after testing positive for coronavirus.
"This is just my second week back so I'm kind of getting back in the swing of things," he said. "I feel great. I'm back 100%."
Saloga said he will live in the same Kansas dorm as Bloomington's Zach Bradford, a Flying Dragons alum with a personal best of 18-11.
Hunter Cook of Ripon, Wisconsin, and Tri-Valley High School graduate Ryan Steiner both made 14-6, but Cook took third based on misses.
"I wasn't executing like I needed to," said the Cincinnati-bound Steiner, whose personal best is 15-0.
Drake Hawkins of Bloomington was sixth in the 13-man field with a personal best of 14-0.
For the girls, Tri-Valley senior Roberts and Abadie both went out at an AAU national indoor age-group record of 13-7½. The tiebreaker that put Abadie on top came at 12-3 where she needed one attempt compared to Roberts' two. The day ended the longest season of Roberts' career.
Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts clears 13-3 for 2nd in the AAU National Pole Vault Invite in Normal. pic.twitter.com/ipNZTQRY21— Randy Sharer (@Pg_Sharer) August 16, 2020
"I'm happy it's over," said Roberts, whose season featured an all-time Illinois record of 13-5¾.
Roberts struggled to control the biggest pole she has ever been able to finish on.
"I just needed to drive a little bit longer on it," she said.
Roberts labeled her season a mental battle due to "having to practice by yourself with no friends and struggling to find places to work out."
Abadie, a senior being recruited by LSU and Texas A&M, came in with a personal best of 13-4. She wants a lot more next year.
"I'm going for the national high school record (of 14-8¼)," she said.
Top-seeded Rachel Maciejeski of Tomball, Texas, a Houston recruit whose best is 13-6, took third at 12-9. U High's Sawyer Schoon and Lindsey Shouse tied for 12th (10-3) in the 20-girl field while Tri-Valley's Natalie Johnson was 18th (10-3).
PHOTOS: Area track teams' relays shine at state
052519-blm-spt-4statetrack
052519-blm-spt-9statetrack
052519-blm-spt-7statetrack
052519-blm-spt-8statetrack
052519-mat-spt-1statetrack
052519-blm-spt-10statetrack
052519-blm-spt-11statetrack
052519-dec-spt-1statetrack
052519-blm-spt-12statetrack
052519-blm-spt-22statetrack
052519-mat-spt-2statetrack
052519-dec-spt-2statetrack
052519-blm-spt-2statetrack
052519-blm-spt-6statetrack
052519-blm-spt-13statetrack
052519-blm-spt-15statetrack
052519-blm-spt-14statetrack
On the run
052519-blm-spt-3statetrack
052519-blm-spt-17statetrack
052519-blm-spt-16statetrack
052519-blm-spt-19statetrack
052519-blm-spt-18statetrack
052519-blm-spt-20statetrack
052519-blm-spt-21statetrack
052519-blm-spt-5statetrack
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!