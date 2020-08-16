Watch now: University High's Colton Naffziger, Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts both 2nd in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational in Normal

The Bloomington-based Naffziger used the longest, stiffest pole of his career for the first time to make 15-6, a mark well above Corey Christenson's 1992 U High record of 14-10.

"It takes a lot of motivation to throw a big pole like that," Naffziger said. "I just had to push myself really hard (at 15-6). Mike yelling right before I go is what pumps me up. I planted and I drove and on that new pole, I knew I had it before I even got over the bar. I was celebrating as I was falling through the air."

Naffziger felt his final attempt at 16-0 was his closest.

"If I'd had the standards in maybe another inch or drove a little bit longer, I would have had it," he said. "I had the height by a couple inches."

Sugar Grove's Saloga, who has a career best of 16-6, won despite missing three recent weeks of training after testing positive for coronavirus.

"This is just my second week back so I'm kind of getting back in the swing of things," he said. "I feel great. I'm back 100%."