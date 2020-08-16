You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: University High's Colton Naffziger, Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts both 2nd in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational in Normal
0 comments
AAU NATIONAL POLE VAULT INVITATIONAL

Watch now: University High's Colton Naffziger, Tri-Valley's Windsor Roberts both 2nd in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational in Normal

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Energy pent up for months by the pandemic was set free by boys and girls in Sunday's age 17-19 division of the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational at the Flying Dragons Field Event Training Center.

University High School senior Colton Naffziger cut loose as well as anyone, first clearing a lifetime best of 15 feet before going one bar better with a clearance of 15-6 to place second behind Kansas recruit Andrew Saloga. Both went out at 16-0, but Saloga won based on two fewer misses at 15-6.

The top two girls, Heather Abadie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Windsor Roberts of Downs, both made 13-3, but Abadie won based on misses.

Naffziger entered his junior indoor season with a lifetime best of 13-2, but improved to 14-9 before the pandemic halted the campaign.

"Because of coronavirus, I was stuck at home for a while," he said. "Literally, I had nothing to do. It was driving me nuts. I wanted to get back into the (Flying Dragons) Den to jump. I've just been working with Mike (Cockerham) on small things to get me up to the bigger jumps."

The Bloomington-based Naffziger used the longest, stiffest pole of his career for the first time to make 15-6, a mark well above Corey Christenson's 1992 U High record of 14-10.

"It takes a lot of motivation to throw a big pole like that," Naffziger said. "I just had to push myself really hard (at 15-6). Mike yelling right before I go is what pumps me up. I planted and I drove and on that new pole, I knew I had it before I even got over the bar. I was celebrating as I was falling through the air."

Naffziger felt his final attempt at 16-0 was his closest.

"If I'd had the standards in maybe another inch or drove a little bit longer, I would have had it," he said. "I had the height by a couple inches."

Sugar Grove's Saloga, who has a career best of 16-6, won despite missing three recent weeks of training after testing positive for coronavirus. 

"This is just my second week back so I'm kind of getting back in the swing of things," he said. "I feel great. I'm back 100%."

Saloga said he will live in the same Kansas dorm as Bloomington's Zach Bradford, a Flying Dragons alum with a personal best of 18-11.  

Hunter Cook of Ripon, Wisconsin, and Tri-Valley High School graduate Ryan Steiner both made 14-6, but Cook took third based on misses.

"I wasn't executing like I needed to," said the Cincinnati-bound Steiner, whose personal best is 15-0.

Drake Hawkins of Bloomington was sixth in the 13-man field with a personal best of 14-0. 

For the girls, Tri-Valley senior Roberts and Abadie both went out at an AAU national indoor age-group record of 13-7½. The tiebreaker that put Abadie on top came at 12-3 where she needed one attempt compared to Roberts' two. The day ended the longest season of Roberts' career.

"I'm happy it's over," said Roberts, whose season featured an all-time Illinois record of 13-5¾. 

Roberts struggled to control the biggest pole she has ever been able to finish on.

"I just needed to drive a little bit longer on it," she said.

Roberts labeled her season a mental battle due to "having to practice by yourself with no friends and struggling to find places to work out."

Abadie, a senior being recruited by LSU and Texas A&M, came in with a personal best of 13-4. She wants a lot more next year.

"I'm going for the national high school record (of 14-8¼)," she said.

Top-seeded Rachel Maciejeski of Tomball, Texas, a Houston recruit whose best is 13-6, took third at 12-9. U High's Sawyer Schoon and Lindsey Shouse tied for 12th (10-3) in the 20-girl field while Tri-Valley's Natalie Johnson was 18th (10-3).

PHOTOS: Area track teams' relays shine at state

+6 
Andrew Saloga head shot 2020

Saloga
+6 
Heather Abadie head shot 2020

Abadie
+6 
Windsor Roberts head shot 2020

Roberts
+6 
Colton Naffziger head shot 2020

Naffziger

Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News