Watch now: University High's Colton Naffziger wins pole vault at 2A state meet

CHARLESTON — University High School's Colton Naffziger soared 4.95 meters (16 feet, 3 inches) in the pole vault to win the event Friday at the Class 2A State Track Meet.

Naffziger lived up to his top seed in the event after having cleared 15 feet, 11¼ inches in sectional competition.

The start of running events was delayed by weather concerns and were not completed at Pantagraph press time.

Aden Sears of Eureka took home a pair of medals from the field events, placing fifth in the high jump (1.90 meters) and eighth in the long jump (6.73).

Eureka's Elijah Skutt also went 1.90 in the high jump to take sixth. Olympia's Chase Litwiller and Prairie Central's Dylan Bazzell tied for ninth at 1.85.

Drew Fehr of Prairie Central was 11th in the pole vault, U High's Konnor Bouman finished 12th in the triple jump and Micah Senior of Eureka was 15th in the long jump.

In early track events, Eureka's Mitchell Danner took eighth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.00 and Pontiac's DeWayne Johnson was 13th (15.40).

Also, Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig — along with Drake Rutledge, Aidan Gowin and Garrett Slack — helped lead the Railers' 4x800 relay team to a sixth-place finish with a time of 8:17.68), and Heitzig also finished 15th in the 3,200 with a time of 10:42.79. Stanford Olympia took eighth in the 4x800 relay (8:20.41).

