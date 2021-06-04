University High claims softball regional title

The University High School softball team defeated Pontiac, 12-2, Friday to claim a Class 2A regional championship.

Abby Knight had three hits and scored three runs for the Pioneers. Maddie Adams also had three hits in support of winning pitcher Jen Kuhn.

Kylee Isaac contributed two hits and three RBIs for U High, while Brooke Cordray and Maddie Woodward each added two hits and two RBIs.

Alyssa Fox had two hits and two RBIs for Pontiac.

Central Catholic advances: Emily York pitched her second complete game in as many days as the Saints (22-9) downed Bismarck-Henning, 7-1, for a regional title at McGraw Park.

Elyssa Stenger hit a home run for the Saints, who host Kankakee Bishop McNamara in sectional play at McGraw Park on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Olympia wins: Danika Frazier struck out 12 to propel Olympia past Peru St. Bede, 4-2, in a regional championship contest.

Chloe Scroggins and Mariah Maris each had two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Baseball

Central Catholic prevails: Wes Carter hurled the complete-game victory as the Saints topped Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 4-3, in a regional semifinal.

Central Catholic plays at Eureka Monday at 4:30 p.m. for the regional title.

Morton trips BHS: Bloomington's season ended in a 5-4 defeat at Morton.

John Shuey drove in two runs for the Purple Raiders. Shuey and Adison Worthman both blasted home runs.

NCHS defeated: Normal Community scored four runs in the top of the seventh but came up just short in an 8-7 regional loss at Moline.

Andrew Briggs, Ben Railey and Brock Bacus each had three hits for the Ironmen and Mitch Murphy hit a home run.

Eureka moves on: Eureka toppled Tremont, 11-1, in a regional semifinal behind three hits and three RBIs apiece from Griffin Punke and Matt Martin.

LeRoy triumphs: Logan Petersen struck out 16 in six innings to spark LeRoy past Heyworth, 10-0.

The Panthers (20-6) advance to a regional title game for the seventh straight season. Mason Buckles cracked two homers and Jaron Pinkerton and Porter Conn hit one each for LeRoy.

Soccer

U High advances: University High blanked Central Catholic, 7-0, in regional action.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

