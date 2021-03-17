University High downs Bloomington in volleyball

University High School downed Bloomington, 25-9, 25-20, in a nonconference volleyball match at Robert Frank Arena.
BHS (1-1) was led by McKinley Daniels with eight kills, Katie Sanders with three kills, Ellie Stanley with five digs and Katie Barger with four service points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braman honored: Roanoke-Benson senior basketball player Luke Braman has been selected as Player of the Year in the Tri-County Conference.
Braman was a unanimous pick for the first team and was joined by junior teammate Joel Weber on the first unit.
Rockets' senior James Early was a second-team choice.
Hickman second team: Clinton's Zeke Hickman has been named to the second team of the all-Central Illinois Conference all-star squad.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rockets honored: Roanoke-Benson's Maddie Monge was unanimously voted to the first unit of the Tri-County Conference all-star team.
Rockets' teammates Kaylea Randall and Jasmine Garman were picked for the second team and honorable mention, respectively.
The Player of the Year was Brooklyn Giertz of Seneca.