University High downs Bloomington in volleyball

University High School downed Bloomington, 25-9, 25-20, in a nonconference volleyball match at Robert Frank Arena.

BHS (1-1) was led by McKinley Daniels with eight kills, Katie Sanders with three kills, Ellie Stanley with five digs and Katie Barger with four service points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braman honored: Roanoke-Benson senior basketball player Luke Braman has been selected as Player of the Year in the Tri-County Conference.

Braman was a unanimous pick for the first team and was joined by junior teammate Joel Weber on the first unit.

Rockets' senior James Early was a second-team choice.

Hickman second team: Clinton's Zeke Hickman has been named to the second team of the all-Central Illinois Conference all-star squad.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rockets honored: Roanoke-Benson's Maddie Monge was unanimously voted to the first unit of the Tri-County Conference all-star team.

Rockets' teammates Kaylea Randall and Jasmine Garman were picked for the second team and honorable mention, respectively.

The Player of the Year was Brooklyn Giertz of Seneca.

