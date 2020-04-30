Bloomington-based Illini Elite Volleyball Club rolling with pandemic punches

Erins has focused on things he can control.

"As this has gone on, every time there is an update, every time there is a new order, we're still working, we're still trying to come up with some plans and ideas for what it might look like," said Erins, whose club has more than 1,000 girls from as far away as Decatur, Jacksonville and Champaign participate in various programs each year.

"Let's say we are going to be allowed to resume practices at some point, what might those practices look like? Are they going to limit how many kids we could have in the gym?"

Some clubs face the task of reimbursing fees. That would have been Illini Elite's fate if the shutdown had come a week later.

"The policy we've always had is we don't deposit checks or run credit cards until all the tryouts are done because there are always kids that quit after tryouts," Erins said. "We hadn't charged the 13s and 14s yet."

Illini Elite did charge its 12-and-under players. They can receive a refund or accept a credit toward future programs.

"By and large, all the parents have been fantastic and patient with us," Erins said. "They understand this is hard on every small business, especially one like ours. We don't do takeout or carryout."