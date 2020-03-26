Bloomington's Corinna Jones to play volleyball at Virginia Commonwealth

"I think she'll do a real good job there," said Sanders, the Illini Elite Expansion Director who has also coached at BHS for 22 years. "She's a little undersized (at 5-foot-9), but she's got a lot of experience. She's a great setter. It was kind of her dream school, the school she wanted."

The staff of VCU seventh-year coach Jody Rogers began following Jones at club tournaments.

"Talking to them, it was really the environment I wanted to be in," said Jones, who will major in biomedical engineering. "The resources they have for the athletes is really amazing.

"I'm hoping to get in there right away (for playing time). They base their playing time off of working hard and putting effort into every practice. I'll be looking forward to doing that."

In 2019, the Rams went 24-7 overall and 14-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference en route to an NCAA Tournament berth. They are getting a player who also led BHS in blocks.

Jones reminds Sanders of the previous BHS record holder for career assists, Kristin Stauter, who went on to play for Illinois State.

"She might be a little better blocker than Stauter was," said Sanders, who loves the way Jones puts hitters in situations where they face no more than one blocker.