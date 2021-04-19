Four unanimous selections to Heart of Illinois all-conference volleyball team

Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Sam Hovey, Sami Allen of El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest's Gracie Schultz and Summer Sheley of Tri-Valley were unanimous selections to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball team.
Also on the first team were Landry Warfel and Ashlyn Clayton of Tri-Valley; Eureka's Delaney Phillips; Jessica Freehill of GCMS; LeRoy's Morgan Shreves; and Paige McAllister of Tremont.
The second team selections were: Ellie Schmidgall of Dee-Mack; Tristyn Grube of EPG; Lynnde Dingledine of Eureka; Fieldcrest's Bella Fortner and Allie Wiesenhofer; Kallie Evans of Fisher; Kortney Harms of Flanagan-Cornell; Whitney Rumbold of Tremont; and Tri-Valley's Riley Owens and Macy Stickling.
