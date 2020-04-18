Two-time Olympian Ogonna Nnamani Silva nears med school finish line amid coronavirus pandemic

Nnamani Silva has not been forced to move out of the home she shares with his husband, Mike, and 5-year-old daughter, Anna, to avoid contaminating them.

"I would change everything before I left the hospital," she said, "change my shoes and Clorox anything I had been in contact with. I was being really careful.

"I love every day when I get home. My daughter screams 'Momma, Momma, you're home' and she runs to hug me. It was so sad to stop her in her place and say 'Hold on,' but she understood why I was doing it."

Nnamani Silva and her fellow students helped collect protective equipment for their hospital.

"That was definitely a concern, but we didn't have any issues with protective equipment," she said. "Luckily, we had some generous donations. The students, we all got creative and did drives all across the city to get more equipment and we were able to secure an ample supply."

A member of two NCAA championship teams at Stanford, the 6-foot-1 Nnamani Silva said finishing med school reminds her of all those who have provided support, especially her parents, Uzo and Chika.

"It definitely took a village," Nnamani Silva said. "If I could split my degree into pieces, I should because a lot of people helped me get there."