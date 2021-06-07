U High's Burk, West's Hernandez named to all-state first team volleyball squad

CHAMPAIGN — University High School's Kendall Burk and Normal West's Averie Hernandez were named to the first team of the 39th Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team on Monday.
Burk, who has signed with Eastern Michigan, is a 6-foot senior setter who recorded 409 assists, 87 digs, 66 assists and 21 kills this season.
Normal West Averie Hernandez (10) spikes a shot against Normal Community during a match this season. Hernandez, a junior who has committed to Northwestern, was named to the first team of the Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The 6-2 junior Hernandez, a junior outside hitter who has committed to Northwestern, registered 222 kills, 112 digs, 21 blocks and 17 assists.
Also on the 18-player first team was 5-3 senior libero Maggi Weller from Geneseo, who is an Illinois State recruit.
West's Kayanna Jones and U High's Maggie Welborn were named to the second team. Jones, an Illinois-Chicago recruit, is a 6-2 senior middle blocker while the
6-3 Welborn is right-side attacker headed for Morehead State.
Among the special mention choices were El Paso-Gridley senior libero Sami Allen and Olympia senior outside hitter Kaitlin Dean.
Five area players were honorable mention picks — U High sophomore outside hitter Lily Barry, GCMS senior outside hitter Jessica Freehill, Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior setter Samantha Hovey, Normal West sophomore setter Sydney Sennett and Blue Ridge sophomore setter Gracie Shaffer.
Photos: Normal West slips past Normal Community volleyball team in three sets
Normal West Averie Hernandez (10) spikes a shot at Normal Community's Lily Vale during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal West's Emma Rink, left, blocks a shot back at Normal Community's Lauren Hlava during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal Community's Lily Vale spikes a ball at Normal West during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal Community's Lauren Hlava spikes the ball against Normal West during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal West's Averie Hernandez returns the ball against Normal Community during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal West Kayanna Jones (4) spikes a shot back at Normal Community during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal Community's Madison Feeney spikes a shot at Normal West during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal West's Alannah Blanks, left, spikes a shot back at Normal Community during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Normal Community's Mallory Ollofson spikes a shot at Normal West during their match at Normal Community, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
