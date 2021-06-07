U High's Burk, West's Hernandez named to all-state first team volleyball squad

CHAMPAIGN — University High School's Kendall Burk and Normal West's Averie Hernandez were named to the first team of the 39th Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team on Monday.

Burk, who has signed with Eastern Michigan, is a 6-foot senior setter who recorded 409 assists, 87 digs, 66 assists and 21 kills this season.

The 6-2 junior Hernandez, a junior outside hitter who has committed to Northwestern, registered 222 kills, 112 digs, 21 blocks and 17 assists.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Also on the 18-player first team was 5-3 senior libero Maggi Weller from Geneseo, who is an Illinois State recruit.

West's Kayanna Jones and U High's Maggie Welborn were named to the second team. Jones, an Illinois-Chicago recruit, is a 6-2 senior middle blocker while the 6-3 Welborn is right-side attacker headed for Morehead State.

Among the special mention choices were El Paso-Gridley senior libero Sami Allen and Olympia senior outside hitter Kaitlin Dean.

Five area players were honorable mention picks — U High sophomore outside hitter Lily Barry, GCMS senior outside hitter Jessica Freehill, Deer Creek-Mackinaw senior setter Samantha Hovey, Normal West sophomore setter Sydney Sennett and Blue Ridge sophomore setter Gracie Shaffer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.