Watch now: Averie Hernandez, Normal West slip past Normal Community to share Big 12 volleyball title

"Our rivalry matches are always our biggest matches," said Hernandez. "We talked a lot about being hungrier than the other team. I think we wanted it more. We didn't ride on energy, but more that we were really focused throughout the whole time which maintained that."

NCHS (13-2, 9-1) received six kills each from senior Emma Buckner and junior Sydney Chong. Sophomore Sophie Feeney had 17 assists, while senior Madison Feeney chipped in three aces. Junior Isabelle McCormick led the defense with 14 digs.

"I won't say I'm happy about a loss because I hate when we lose, but that is a game I don't feel like there's anything to hang our heads about. It was a battle," said NCHS coach Christine Konopasek.

"I think it shows how much pride — West also, the girls they have in the program they're from — how hard they're willing to work for each other, and the competitive natures they have."

NCHS will be the No. 1 seed in Saturday's Big 12 Tournament at Champaign and receive a first-round bye with only seven teams competing.

