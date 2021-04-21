Watch now: Normal West digs deep to edge Normal Community, gain Big 12 volleyball title share

Maybe no one was tougher than Hernandez and her booming swings. But the 6-foot-2 outside hitter has developed in other areas, according to her coach.

"People see the big hits and big blocks and her big plays, the back row defense, but she's so much more than that," said Mueller, whose team lost to Champaign Central in the season opener. "I really feel she's stepped into a leadership position this year. She's truly so humble and kind and funny. There's just more to her than playing. She's a phenomenal kid."

NCHS, whose only previous loss came to Moline, appeared down and out when West built an 11-4 lead in the second set. But the Iron roared back and scored six of the last eight points, culminated by senior Mallory Oloffson's kill, to force a decisive third set.

"Part of me thinks if we could have contained her (Hernandez) more that goes the other way, but there were times on our side we could not stay on the line to earn points," said NCHS coach Christine Konopasek. "The back and forth and back and forth made it difficult to get into any offensive rhythm because we were burning through our rotations so quickly.

"I thought there were times we were trying to make the perfect pass and, as a result, that pass was super tight and made it difficult for us to run options and offense."