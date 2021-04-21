Watch now: Normal West digs deep to edge Normal Community, gain Big 12 volleyball title share

NORMAL — It hasn't been all volleyball chatter for Normal West High School during this unique six-week spring season.
Coach Kelsey Mueller doesn't want her team to forget where they were at this point in their life a year ago.
"We've been talking a lot about how we were feeling a lot of nothing and a lot of isolation," said Mueller. "We've gone through ups and downs this season, and we've embraced even the downs because we're feeling something again and working to get better. It's just been a lot of fun."
The fun definitely reached a high point Tuesday night.
With a boisterous crowd reminiscent of pre-COVID-19 days cheering loudly in a rivalry match with the Big 12 Conference regular-season title on the line, West and host Normal Community pushed each other to the brink.
Just when the Ironmen appeared to have the upper hand with a 21-19 lead in the third set, West reached deep. The Wildcats used a shovel pass from sophomore Sydney Sennett to gain the final point in a thrilling 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 victory that left a three-way tie for the Big 12 championship between West, NCHS and Champaign Central.
"For me it was definitely just fun. I feel the intense games are more fun," said West junior standout Averie Hernandez. "I have a lot of friends on this (NCHS) team, and we love to compete. Even the way it went three sets it might have been tiring, but I enjoyed it. It's just good competition."
Hernandez, a Northwestern recruit, was a force with 23 kills, with a couple coming from the back row. Sophomore Emma Rink added 11 kills.
Courtney Carter contributed 18 digs while Sennett had 37 assists for West, which improved to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in the league.
Mueller called a timeout when NCHS (13-2, 9-1) scored three straight points to take the 21-19 advantage in the final set.
"This is something I haven't really done a whole lot of, but I had them come together and l (told) them this is where we're going to find out what we're made of. I really actually said that," said Mueller.
"We're going to see where we're at from all the early mornings, late nights, bus rides, COVID protocols left and right. We've been working a lot on coming together as a family and building those relationships so we can play together out there because we know it's a team effort. I know we're tough."
Maybe no one was tougher than Hernandez and her booming swings. But the 6-foot-2 outside hitter has developed in other areas, according to her coach.
"People see the big hits and big blocks and her big plays, the back row defense, but she's so much more than that," said Mueller, whose team lost to Champaign Central in the season opener. "I really feel she's stepped into a leadership position this year. She's truly so humble and kind and funny. There's just more to her than playing. She's a phenomenal kid."
NCHS, whose only previous loss came to Moline, appeared down and out when West built an 11-4 lead in the second set. But the Iron roared back and scored six of the last eight points, culminated by senior Mallory Oloffson's kill, to force a decisive third set.
"Part of me thinks if we could have contained her (Hernandez) more that goes the other way, but there were times on our side we could not stay on the line to earn points," said NCHS coach Christine Konopasek. "The back and forth and back and forth made it difficult to get into any offensive rhythm because we were burning through our rotations so quickly.
"I thought there were times we were trying to make the perfect pass and, as a result, that pass was super tight and made it difficult for us to run options and offense."
Senior Emma Buckner and junior Sydney Chong recorded six kills each to pace the Iron. Sophomore Sophie Feeney had 17 assists, while senior Madison Feeney chipped in three aces. Junior Isabelle McCormick led the defense with 14 digs.
The Feeney sisters, plus Oloffson and sophomores Lauren Hlava and Chloe Janssen, were on the NCHS basketball team which won the Big 12 Conference Tournament title last month before quickly pivoting to volleyball. The only games the Iron basketball team lost were when the varsity was quarantined and the junior varsity stepped in against Danville and Peoria High.
NCHS has a chance to pull a basketball-volleyball double in the Big 12 tourneys. The Iron will be the No. 1 seed in Saturday's conference tournament at Champaign that will conclude the season.
"We're tied (for the regular season) so we want to do our best Saturday and show we can come out on top and become first this time," said Madison Feeney.
Even though NCHS missed a chance to finish the conference regular season unbeaten, Feeney put the loss in perspective.
"It's really fun. It's fun to play girls we know and it's extra competitive," she said. "It's just really good competition, and we got to really try what we've been working on in practice and try to execute it our best."
Photos: Normal West slips past Normal Community volleyball team in three sets
