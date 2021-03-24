Watch now: University High volleyball team on cruise control during 5-0 start

Maycie Welborn and Kendall Burk knew after last season a state volleyball championship was a real possibility for them as University High School seniors.
Even though that opportunity won't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened season, Welborn and Burk still want this to be a memorable campaign for the Pioneers.
U High has been dominant thus far, getting off to a 5-0 start without dropping a set.
"We've talked about it a lot and talked to the younger girls on the team that, yes, there is no postseason or state tournament, but we're just thankful to have this moment and spend this time with each other," said Burk, the Pioneers' setter and Eastern Michigan recruit.
The Pioneers finished fourth in the 2019 Class 3A State Tournament. The 6-foot-3 Welborn, a Morehead State recruit, believes an undefeated season is among the new goals U High has established.
"Since this whole pandemic it's shifted the way we practice as a team," said Welborn. "The goal is to make this as fun as possible. Obviously we're supposed to get better and that's happening, but we have to keep in mind it's an unconventional season and so we have to focus on making it fun for everyone and trying our hardest and being successful."
U High coach Mike Bolhuis is adjusting to having more matches than practices.
The Pioneers are cramming 21 matches into a six-week season that will be culminated with the Central State 8 Conference Tournament on April 13-17.
"There's just a strong focus on player development and trying to make the kids better in the month-and-a-half we've got them," he said. "We're not really worried what other teams are doing. We're more worried about us and seeing how good we can get as a team in a month-and-a-half."
Welborn leads the Pioneers with 37 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Lily Barry has recorded 35 kills, 40 digs and 12 assists, while senior middle hitter Jaelyn Sorensen has returned from missing last season with an ACL injury to register 24 kills.
Burk has 15 assists while senior defensive specialist Mary Claire Coddington has recorded 21 digs. Six-foot-one Rachel Ogunleye, whom Bolhuis calls "one of the most athletic freshman I've ever seen," is playing outside for the first time and responded with 12 kills, while 6-1 junior middle hitter Livia Tate leads the team with six solo blocks.
"I was talking to a college coach today about trying to create pressure situations in practice and trying to really challenge this group," said Bolhuis. "You have to be a little more unique."
That sounds good to Burk.
"We're trying to find motivation in practice every day and just little things that we just keep trying to improve on," she said. "Winning conference is always one of our goals and getting better every day and enjoying each and every moment we have right now."
Prairie Central football anxious
Most area high school football teams were relieved to get back on the field last Friday and Saturday after their seasons were postponed in the fall.
The wait was extended another week for Prairie Central.
Before heading out to practice last Wednesday, Hawks' head coach Andrew Quain was told the opener at Rantoul was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Eagles.
"Initially it was kind of rough. These kids have grown pretty resilient because this, in some ways, is the norm getting bad news like this," said Quain. "We've been doing it for a whole year here, delaying the season, delaying the start of practice.
"I will say our senior class is just a great bunch of leaders. They didn't let the bad news kind of keep them down too long. We had one of our best practices (last Wednesday)."
Quain tried to get a last-minute game scheduled. He thought he found one against Niles North, a Class 7A school, and they agreed to play Saturday in suburban Skokie.
However, the Illinois High School Association alerted Niles North the game would not meet Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines which limits games to schools in the same conference or COVID-19 region.
Now the Hawks, who advanced to last season's Class 4A quarterfinals, are more than ready for Friday's 7 p.m. game against Monticello at Fairbury. But in this unique season, Quain knows not to take anything for granted.
"It made me evaluate that we're focused on ourselves and that mindset don't worry as much about the opponent as worried about making yourself right and correcting your mistakes because your opponent might change on a Thursday," he said.
Big win for NCHS soccer
Beating Peoria Notre Dame in boys soccer always ranks as an accomplishment. Beating the Irish on their own field takes it to another level.
Normal Community pulled off its first win on Notre Dame's field since 2016 on Tuesday. Goals by Sam Blair and Justin Bruso lifted the Ironmen to a 2-1 victory.
While acknowledging Notre Dame isn't the same squad as last season's which lost in the Class 2A super-sectional, NCHS coach Matt Chapman knew it was a significant victory as the Ironmen improved to 4-0-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
"Their talent level is different than what it was, but they're always competitive and a great team and program," said Chapman. "They're no slouch."
Because the season was pushed back from the fall, Chapman wasn't sure what to expect from his team in this abbreviated six-week spring campaign.
"What I was confident with this group is we would come out and be competitive every game and we would have a terrific mentality," he said. "We have 15 seniors and a lot of them played a lot of minutes when they were juniors and some when they were sophomores. It's a very experienced group. They're a very tight knit group and playing hard for each other and excited about each other's accomplishments."
The Ironmen take on Unit 5 rival Normal West at 6 p.m. Thursday at NCHS.
New Central track coaches
Central Catholic will have new track and field head coaches when the season begins next month as Sean Clark has been hired to lead the boys and Bill Rhodes takes over for the girls.
Clark and Rhodes replace Brian Rossi, who retired after seven seasons coaching both teams.
For Clark, he is rejoining the program after being an assistant from 2016-19 where he focused on sprints, relays, hurdles, jumps and occasionally throws.
Rhodes has previously served as Central's boys and girls cross country and boys swimming head coach for nine years. He knows most of the Saints' team while serving for 15 years as Corpus Christi Junior High boys and girls head track and field coach.
