Watch now: University High volleyball team on cruise control during 5-0 start

Maycie Welborn and Kendall Burk knew after last season a state volleyball championship was a real possibility for them as University High School seniors.

Even though that opportunity won't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened season, Welborn and Burk still want this to be a memorable campaign for the Pioneers.

U High has been dominant thus far, getting off to a 5-0 start without dropping a set.

"We've talked about it a lot and talked to the younger girls on the team that, yes, there is no postseason or state tournament, but we're just thankful to have this moment and spend this time with each other," said Burk, the Pioneers' setter and Eastern Michigan recruit.

The Pioneers finished fourth in the 2019 Class 3A State Tournament. The 6-foot-3 Welborn, a Morehead State recruit, believes an undefeated season is among the new goals U High has established.