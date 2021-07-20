Watch now: University High's Lily Barry picks 'dream school' Illini for volleyball

NORMAL — Along with her teammates, Lily Barry came to University High School's volleyball camp this week grateful for air conditioning in the gymnasium. That wasn't the case at her last Pioneer camp two years ago.

Barry's mind was at ease for something else.

The rising junior announced last week she has committed to play for Illinois beginning in the fall 2023. Barry selected the Illini over Stanford and Michigan.

"The first time I went there (for camp) was the summer going into seventh grade. Ever since then I was, 'This is where I want to be,' " she said. "I told my parents (Vanessa and Ron) that for the longest time. Everyone knew it was my dream school."

While the 5-foot-7 Barry is an outside hitter for U High and with her Illini Elite club team, she will be turned into a defensive specialist with Illinois.

"I know that I'm short, so I've known I was going to be playing DS for a long time," said Barry, who lives in Hartsburg. "I know I didn't have any opportunity to hit (in college), which I'm fine with. I love playing in the back row. I love it more than hitting, which is surprising."

Barry was a starter for U High two years ago as a freshman, ranking second on the team in kills and helping the Pioneers to a Class 3A State Tournament fourth-place finish. There was no state tournament last year because of COVID-19 as U High compiled a 17-4 record.

U High coach Mike Bolhuis is glad to have Barry's hitting skills for the next two seasons, but is confident she can make the switch to the back row and be effective in the Big Ten Conference.

"She's the most natural mover I've ever coached, just her ability to get around and to accelerate," said Bolhuis. "Her reaction to hard hit balls, that's what you need in order to play at that level playing back row. She possesses all of that."

Bolhuis remembers when the Illini coaches came to U High's gym two years ago.

"I was asking them, when she was a freshman, if they thought she was an elite mover, and all of them thought she was," he said. "Just that natural athletic ability, and on top of that the amount of time she puts into being skilled at volleyball as well, is second to none.

"She's practicing year-round and putting in the time it takes to be as skilled as she possibly can be. You put those two things together and you have a chance to compete at that level."

Barry won't be able to sign a national letter of intent with Illinois until the fall of 2022. Illini coaches can't comment on recruits until they have signed.

When colleges were able to offer rising juniors on June 15, Barry estimated she heard from about 35 schools on the first day.

However, she held off saying yes to the Illini's offer immediately.

"I didn't commit until two or three weeks after that. I was taking my time just to see," she said. "I didn't know if maybe I wanted to be somewhere else. I just knew, after talking to other schools, nothing else matched up with Illinois. That's when I knew."

Barry's official visit to the Illini's campus in Champaign-Urbana won't come until Sept. 3.

While she could have delayed the choice of her future plans for a while, Barry decided to pull the trigger.

"Why wait when I knew it was the perfect thing?," she said. "My parents have been pushing me to go there since I've been little. It wasn't only my dream, but my parents' dream, too. They just loved every minute of it.

"I literally love their coaching staff at Illinois. That's when I first knew working with Chris (Tamas, head coach) and Rashinda (Reed, assistant coach) was awesome, and Eli (Sharping, assistant coach) is new and I'm super excited about getting to work with him because I've worked with them (at summer camps) for so long."

Another family member was pushing for Illinois, too.

"My grandma, she's 85, and she's been wanting me to play at Illinois since I've been younger, too," said Lily of Lulabelle Barry. "I would just love for her to be able to come. Now that she's getting older I knew she wouldn't be able to travel to Stanford as easy as she would to Illinois. It was perfect for everyone."

Barry said the Illini coaches have told her to keep on doing the things she has with U High and Illini Elite and they'll train her to be a defensive specialist or libero when she arrives in two years.

While Bolhuis calls Barry a "dominant hitter already at this level," he sees her becoming something else the next two seasons.

"The biggest change probably will be a leadership role she'll be moving into as a junior and obviously a senior (in 2022)," he said. "There's some big shoes to fill and she'll step into that. She's been paying attention to the girls in front of her and what works and doesn't work as a leader."

