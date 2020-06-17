Watch now: University High's Maycie Welborn to play volleyball at Morehead State

"I think that playing in the middle is a lot faster than playing the other two hitting positions," she said. "I think that that agility and speed is kind of what I needed to get faster on the right side. I could put more power in my swing and focus on not just getting in the right spot, but figuring out where I want to put the ball."

U High coach Mike Bolhuis, who plans to play Welborn on the right side this fall, agreed that playing in the middle benefited her and the team.

"You are forced to block every single time the ball is on the other side of the net when you are playing middle so the movements are more dynamic," he said. "The footwork and stuff, I think that is going to translate into her blocking better on the right side."

Welborn, who can touch 10 feet high, seems born for that position.

"As a left-handed person, it's a lot easier to hit different shots from the right side," she said. "I love that there are times where you can hit the same things that the middle hits. You can go into the center for a quick ball down the middle, too. So there is a lot of variation."

Andy Erins, director of Illini Elite where Welborn began attending volleyball clinics in third grade and joined a team in fifth grade, said he saw a lot to like about her.