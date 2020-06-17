Watch now: University High's Maycie Welborn to play volleyball at Morehead State

NORMAL — Maycie Welborn understands.
The sphere which gives the sport of volleyball its name is far less important than those bashing it about.
"I love the fact that you are never alone and that you are always depending on someone else and they are depending on you and, together, once you figure out how to click, the reward is so satisfying," said Welborn, who has announced she'll accept a volleyball scholarship to Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky.
A rising senior, the 6-foot-3 right side hitter credits her coaches at University High School and the Illini Elite Volleyball Club for making her Division I dreams come true.
"Illini Elite has given me every volleyball opportunity ever," Welborn said. "I think that it was a very good place to start because the coaching community is so nice. Everyone they pick for their teams, they are so invested in volleyball that they invest in you as a teammate and they are there to support you.
"It's kind of like a two-way bond. You have to be there for them for them to be there for you and I love that that is so strong at Illini Elite."
Welborn chose Morehead State after also considering Illinois and DePaul. A Morehead State camp helped her decide.
"I realized how beautiful their campus was and I loved their academics and coaching staff," Welborn said. "It felt like a family and everything just kind of fit.
"At first I thought that I wanted to major in some kind of astronomy field or astrophysics, which Morehead is one of the leading schools in. "They regularly partner with NASA, but now I'm thinking I might want to pursue some kind of creative writing."
Welborn helped U High add a winning chapter to its storied volleyball tradition last season when the Pioneers went 33-8 en route to a fourth-place Class 3A state finish. Despite being asked to play out of position as a middle blocker, she averaged 2.0 kills per game and 1.0 blocks for a team that won Central State Eight Conference and Intercity Tournament titles.
Looking back, Welborn said she believes her time in the middle made her a better right side hitter.
"I think that playing in the middle is a lot faster than playing the other two hitting positions," she said. "I think that that agility and speed is kind of what I needed to get faster on the right side. I could put more power in my swing and focus on not just getting in the right spot, but figuring out where I want to put the ball."
U High coach Mike Bolhuis, who plans to play Welborn on the right side this fall, agreed that playing in the middle benefited her and the team.
"You are forced to block every single time the ball is on the other side of the net when you are playing middle so the movements are more dynamic," he said. "The footwork and stuff, I think that is going to translate into her blocking better on the right side."
Welborn, who can touch 10 feet high, seems born for that position.
"As a left-handed person, it's a lot easier to hit different shots from the right side," she said. "I love that there are times where you can hit the same things that the middle hits. You can go into the center for a quick ball down the middle, too. So there is a lot of variation."
Andy Erins, director of Illini Elite where Welborn began attending volleyball clinics in third grade and joined a team in fifth grade, said he saw a lot to like about her.
"She can put up an intimidating block," he said. "The last year was good for her, learning to hit the ball with some power.
"Given her size and her athletic ability and the fact she's just now coming into her own as far as getting stronger, being able to control the ball better, hit the ball better, control her hands so she's blocking better, they are going to be happy with her."
Welborn says she's always been tall. Her father, Justin, is 6-6. Her mom, Megan, is 5-9.
"Growing up as a really tall female, it was really hard to find people to connect with because everyone always thought that I was intimidating because I was over 6 foot at 15 years old," Welborn said.
"There are definitely more positives than negatives in the athletic world because tall people generally have more opportunities than shorter people, which is nice. But at the same time, it's kind of hard to get off the court and look normal in every day life."
The coronavirus pandemic has created a new normal for Welborn.
"My club team started getting into practices the past three weeks for two hours, three days a week and that has helped a ton just getting back into volleyball movement," she said.
"We are able to have our team together, but we try to social distance as much as we possibly can. In drills where we're supposed to normally be in a line, we have dots where we are supposed to stand."
As Welborn's club and school teams tiptoe into an uncertain future, she counts her blessings.
"I want to thank my teammates for teaching me that you still have to improve, but it's also OK to have to lean on others if you need it," she said. "I want to thank my Illini Elite coaches and my U High coaches because they have given me so many windows of opportunity.
"And I also want to thank my parents because without them and without their constant love and affection for me, I don't think that I would have been able to be as successful."
