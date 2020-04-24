WAGNER: What I (already) miss about covering high school sports

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joey Wagner Reporter Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Joey Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium was packed and an extra bit of warm even with the extra large ceiling fans swirling the air around from wall to wall.

By the time the 7 p.m. tipoff happened in a Class 3A boys basketball sectional semifinal game between Lincoln and Decatur MacArthur on March 11, the NCAA had announced it would play its men's and women's basketball tournaments with no fans. Before I left the gym, the NBA had suspended its season and the dominoes started falling before crashing down two days later with the postponement or cancellation of effectively everything sports.

March 11 was six weeks ago, but it feels no closer than six months ago. It was the last gym I sat in this season and will be the last high school game I cover until at least the summer — and that's if there are any sort of "closure games" that are allowed to take place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As I sat at a press table between the two benches, frantically typing my story so Herald & Review photographer Clay Jackson and I could venture back up Highway 121 and home, MacArthur senior AJ Lawson walked by on his way out of the gym.