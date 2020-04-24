WAGNER: What I (already) miss about covering high school sports

Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium was packed and an extra bit of warm even with the extra large ceiling fans swirling the air around from wall to wall.
By the time the 7 p.m. tipoff happened in a Class 3A boys basketball sectional semifinal game between Lincoln and Decatur MacArthur on March 11, the NCAA had announced it would play its men's and women's basketball tournaments with no fans. Before I left the gym, the NBA had suspended its season and the dominoes started falling before crashing down two days later with the postponement or cancellation of effectively everything sports.
March 11 was six weeks ago, but it feels no closer than six months ago. It was the last gym I sat in this season and will be the last high school game I cover until at least the summer — and that's if there are any sort of "closure games" that are allowed to take place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
As I sat at a press table between the two benches, frantically typing my story so Herald & Review photographer Clay Jackson and I could venture back up Highway 121 and home, MacArthur senior AJ Lawson walked by on his way out of the gym.
"Hey AJ, you doing track this year?" I asked.
"Yes, sir," he replied.
"We'll catch up as it gets a little closer," I said.
We did catch up. We talked on Tuesday afternoon after the IHSA, understandably, canceled spring sports with a window open for games to possibly be played in the summer.
That was it.
Six weeks later, I miss those gyms, those fields, the newsroom arguments with co-workers sports editor Justin Conn and sports reporter Matt Flaten, road trips with Clay and deadline crunches.
In those weeks, I've found myself missing things that I never thought I'd miss in covering sports. Of course I miss watching sports. April isn't the same without turning on a baseball game at night or napping off a long Saturday night during the final round of the Masters. But covering sports is a different kind of fulfillment.
I'm going to steal a page from Mark Tupper's book (again). Here's an incomplete list of things I miss from covering high school sports, perhaps it will make me appreciate them when they come back:
- That horrible, terrible sun at O'Brien Stadium that gives you the kind of sunburn that nearly turns you purple while becoming an easy target for jokes. I'm convinced there's not a hint of shade anywhere near those six days of state track meets, but the payoff is that Saturday and the reactions as runners cross the finish line as a state champion.
- I won't give my address and you won't see me out unless I have an emergency stop at the grocery store, but I could stand to hear anyone yell, "That's three seconds," or, "Over the back!" That's where we are right now in week six.
- My clipboard being covered in the dust from infields at baseball and softball diamonds, state baseball games that never start on time and state softball games at EastSide Centre that somehow offer less shade than O'Brien Stadium.
- Chasing a player across a field or court for an interview after a game when they probably want to be anywhere that I'm not.
- The feeling of hearing a player explain how a big win happened or find the right words to walk through the emotions after a tough loss.
- Pushing deadline.
- Walking the sidelines at a football game and hearing a voice from behind me, "Great! Someone is blocking my view," or, "Can you stand somewhere else?" I'm sorry, really.
- Those cold, miserable early-season baseball and softball games that have to get squeezed in because it's the first time in weeks with no rain. Speaking of, it figures this would be the spring season that it seems like it's almost never rained.
- The Indoor Top Times Meet at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan. If you can't walk out of there with close to a dozen stories or ideas, that's a problem.
- Seeing players face to face and telling their stories. Phone calls are appreciated, but they're hardly the same.
- Popcorn and football food.
- The sudden roar of a crowd after a big play and the peace of an empty arena or field some 30 minutes after a game.
At some point high school sports will be back and we'll flock into gyms or around softball and baseball diamonds, the track or a football field. Until then, we're left to contemplate what we miss and what we've taken for granted, without knowing we ever did.
