Watch now: Bloomington-Normal schools begin workouts in preparation for return to competition

"Our coaches have been awesome. They've been patiently waiting and have understood," said new U High athletic director Steve Evans. "At the same time, they're ready to go. They're sitting at the red light and waiting for it to turn green."

Athletic directors let their respective coaches decide if and when they wanted to get together with their student-athletes. The IHSA said local school district approval also was needed for Stage 1 workouts to begin.

Depending on what guidelines the IDPH approves for the IHSA to enter Stage 2 could factor into when schools are ready to enter that category. Local school district approval will be needed again.

"We're trying to be proactive with conversations now so as those approvals come we're prepared to move pretty quickly," said Bauman.

Bauman said 90-plus football players have been working with head coach Scott Godrey and his staff. Seniors and juniors are in five different groups with nine athletes each, while freshmen and sophomores are in four groups of nine for the three-day per week workouts.

Cross country and soccer will work out two days this week.

BHS decided not to open the weight room in Stage 1, preferring to keep all activities outside in larger spaces to space everyone out.