Watch now: Dwight joining Vermilion Valley Conference for football, Tri-County Conference for other sports in 2021-22

DWIGHT — Combine a ready laugh, a positive attitude and a-nothing-will-stop-us frame of mind and what you have is Dwight High School's new athletic director Cathy Ferguson.

If Ferguson didn't laugh, she'd have to cry about the ever-changing challenges being thrown her way by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It really is a challenge, but it's fun," said Ferguson, whose duties come as Dwight prepares to join two new conferences.

Ferguson replaces Andrew Pittenger, who has become Dwight's principal.

"Andy had everything planned and ready for the entire year," Ferguson said. "If I could have walked in during a normal school year, it would have been a piece of cake.

"Everything would have fallen into place. This is like doing a year's worth of scheduling in two to three weeks."

Ferguson is in her sixth year back in the Dwight school system after earlier serving a decade as the athletic director at Dwight Grade School. She has spent the past five years as registrar and secretary in Dwight's counseling office. She appreciates having her predecessor as AD nearby.