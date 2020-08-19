Watch now: Dwight joining Vermilion Valley Conference for football, Tri-County Conference for other sports in 2021-22

DWIGHT — Combine a ready laugh, a positive attitude and a-nothing-will-stop-us frame of mind and what you have is Dwight High School's new athletic director Cathy Ferguson.
If Ferguson didn't laugh, she'd have to cry about the ever-changing challenges being thrown her way by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It really is a challenge, but it's fun," said Ferguson, whose duties come as Dwight prepares to join two new conferences.
Ferguson replaces Andrew Pittenger, who has become Dwight's principal.
"Andy had everything planned and ready for the entire year," Ferguson said. "If I could have walked in during a normal school year, it would have been a piece of cake.
"Everything would have fallen into place. This is like doing a year's worth of scheduling in two to three weeks."
Ferguson is in her sixth year back in the Dwight school system after earlier serving a decade as the athletic director at Dwight Grade School. She has spent the past five years as registrar and secretary in Dwight's counseling office. She appreciates having her predecessor as AD nearby.
"He is my resource man," she said of Pittenger. "It's awesome. We work very well together. My big thing has always been communication. We will get through this and every other school will, too. It's not like we have much of a choice."
Ferguson chooses to view her job as a servant's role.
"I like to be a helper," she said. "I like to organize and get things going. I'm kind of a cheerleader I would say."
Ferguson is a big cheerleader of Dwight's decision to switch conferences, a move made one week after she became AD.
The Trojans will leave the Sangamon Valley Conference at the end of this school year and join the Tri-County Conference in 2021-22 in all sports except football and wrestling. The football team will play in the North Division of the Vermilion Valley Conference (VVC) while the wrestling program contests an independent schedule.
"I think it's going to be a great move," said Ferguson, a proponent of rivalries. "I think getting in a conference again with Seneca is fabulous. We're really going down in travel time, which is going to be good for us."
With an enrollment of 253, Dwight will be the fourth largest school in the Tri-County, which includes Seneca (440), Ottawa Marquette (414), Putnam County (280), Midland (200), Roanoke-Benson (167), Woodland (154) and Lowpoint-Washburn (108). Peoria Christian and DePue left the league at the end of last school year.
"It's just a great, great fit for us and we're really fortunate," Ferguson said. "It's going to be a nice conference for us. It's just a good blend.
"This allows us to have the co-curriculars that we need (such as scholastic bowl). We touch all aspects, not just athletics. We've always had a really strong scholastic bowl team."
Dwight's fellow North Division members of the VVC in football will be Seneca, Clifton Central (344), Momence (331), Watseka (309) and Iroquois West (290). The South Division will have Westville (387), Hoopeston Area (380), Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (334), Oakwood (304), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (301) and Catlin Salt Fork (273).
Dwight joined the Sangamon Valley Conference in 2014 after leaving the Interstate Eight.
"Right now we're in a good spot with school," Ferguson reported. "We had over 20 hours of planning meetings to get kids back into school. We're doing the best we can to keep everybody apart and socially distant. Everything is unprecedented. Everything is new."
That's especially true of the girls basketball program where longtime assistant coach Chuck Butterbrodt replaces Jeff Froelich as head coach. Froelich retired from teaching and coaching after going 295-312 over 22 years.
Butterbrodt has also coached at Dwight Grade School where he is employed. His new assistant coach is Tayah Guerrero. Ferguson predicts Butterbrodt's familiarity with the players will be a bonus.
"He knows what their capabilities are," she said. "He knows their quirks, character and personal traits, which is good. He's not having to spend the first week or so learning who they are and what they do.
"He's a very even-keeled guy. He's very kicked-back and very knowledgeable of the game."
Among the returnees from last year's 12-14 squad will be first team Pantagraph All-Area star Kayla Kodat, a 5-foot-8 senior who averaged 17.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Ferguson has a kids-first philosophy, which will be on display for the home-opening boys and girls golf matches on Monday. She has designated it Senior Night, which will include a portion of the band — situated safety across the road from the course — playing the National Anthem and school song.
"I think it's going to be a hoot," she said. "I want to have a little bit of normalcy for them."
Pantagraph reporter Randy Sharer's top five games
Pantagraph reporter Randy Sharer's top five games
Sharer's top five games: No. 5, University High's Jim Donovan showed how great he was during a 1995 state relay rampage
After writing about sports for The Pantagraph for 38 years, it's clear to me that the question of how good a star really is doesn't always get…
Sharer's top five games: No. 4, Stephanie Brown's 2009 relay miracle for Tri-Valley echoes through the ages
here is a reason four-by-800-meter relay races have held a special place in my heart for the 38 years I've been writing about sports for The P…
Sharer's top five games: No. 2, By ignoring back-breaking pressure, Heyworth's 2010 volleyball team rallied for a state crown
For a contest to be memorable, it never hurts if it includes a momentous comeback.
Sharer's top five games: No. 1, Central Catholic's three-overtime boys basketball classic secured the 2014 state title
The most memorable basketball game I covered during my 38-year career at the Pantagraph took place March 15, 2014 in the Peoria Civic Center w…
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!