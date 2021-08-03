Watch now: Fall sports will start on time with restrictions up to local schools

BLOOMINGTON — The concerns about having a "normal" high school sports season remain for coaches, athletes, parents and athletic administrators as practices for fall sports begin Monday.

After what everyone experienced in the 2020-21 school year — with the global pandemic altering the sports calendar like never before — no one wants to go through those emotions again.

It appeared there was clear sailing ahead when traditional spring sports were able to hold their state tournament series in June.

However, the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois and nationwide caused by the Delta variant has many wondering if a repeat high school sports season — with stops and starts — could be looming around the corner.

Football, volleyball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis are set to begin practices Monday. The first golf contests can tee off three days later. Friday Night Lights, the kickoff of football season, comes Aug. 27.

The good news is it appears the start of the 2021-22 sports school year won't be in jeopardy.

Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson said Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines have given high school sports the greenlight to proceed — at least for now.

"Given that all IDPH Regions in the state are currently in Phase 5, our message to IHSA member schools is to follow the normal IHSA calendar and sport rules, which meet all guidelines within the current iteration of the IDPH All Sports Policy," said Anderson. "At this juncture, any additional mitigations should be implemented in concert with school policy and the local health department."

Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable was relieved to hear Anderson's words.

"We kind of thought we were moving back in the right direction early summer. Then after the Fourth of July we started hearing the Delta variant was changing everything," said Venerable. "Like everyone else we were put on heightened alert. Could we go back to how things were last fall?"

For those with short memories, numerous seasons were delayed and masks were required for most sports participation until April.

While some sports were allowed last fall without the traditional state series, those in the higher-risk categories such as football, volleyball and boys soccer didn't take the field or court until February or March for a shorter season with no state series.

While Intercity athletic directors believe there won't be any restrictions on outdoor fall sports this year, the indoor sports (volleyball, swimming) and usage of weight rooms may have some.

Unit 5 schools, which include Normal Community and Normal West, have a mask mandate during the school day for teachers and students. So does University High, which is affiliated with Illinois State.

District 87, including Bloomington, is meeting Wednesday night to decide that matter. For Central Catholic, the Peoria Diocese has left masking for students during the school day up to the parents.

"I haven't got an answer yet for what restrictions we'll have (indoors)," said NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott.

Volleyball players had to wear masks last fall, while swimmers had to wear them when not in the water.

"What I anticipate is spectators at indoor events (at U High) will have to wear masks," said Pioneer athletic director Steve Evans, who wasn't sure whether coaches or players would have to be masked.

BHS athletic director Tony Bauman is anticipating some sort of mask mandate for both spectators and participants at indoor events at his school.

"I would love to see volleyball not have to do that, but I want our coaches to be thinking that way that it could happen because things tend to be trending in that direction right now," he said.

What also still needs to be determined at schools is how to handle positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine periods, especially in regards to close contacting.

"The message I want to help get out there, and I know people have different opinions, I really am one who supports the vaccination for those that are able to do that," said Bauman. "As far as quarantining goes, we're still going to have close contacts whenever we have a positive case.

"Right now anyone who has the vaccine would not have to quarantine. The only way to protect yourself for being put in a 14-day quarantine if we have a positive case is with that vaccine."

Venerable said it will remain important for athletes to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you have those symptoms it's up to the parents whether they want them to get tested. That hasn't changed," said Venerable. "We don't want kids coming to school if they think they have any kind of symptoms. It's not like the old days where we told them to push through if you don't feel well."

While things aren't quite "normal" yet, compared to last fall the glass isn't half-full.

It's more like almost to the top.

"That's the positive right now — August 9, first day, all sports, let's go," said Evans. "Kids are ready to play. Coaches are ready to go. We're on a regular running calendar. As far as the logistics and operational point of view, we're good to go. It's just now fine-tuning the local school's requirements as far as face coverings."

