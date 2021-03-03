Watch now: High school notebook: No complaints about football practice starting in March

Central's 29 non-basketball football players gathered on the field at Bill Hundman Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"It's not ideal, but it's the nature of the beast right now," said Braucht, whose team opens March 19 at Monticello. "I would much rather have us play and adapt to a different schedule than we're used to than not playing. Because of contact days in the fall, I feel we're in a pretty decent position knowing what we're doing."

Godfrey said he talked to other coaches who said they were having trouble motivating players during the period of football limbo.

But the third-year BHS coach said that wasn't the case for him.

"Our guys have done a great job. They've been in the weight room every day. Our attendance is over 90%," he said. "These guys have been here and put in the time. They all came to the contact days in the fall and now is the time to kind of reward these guys with six games. I couldn't be happier for them."

Godfrey said he doesn't have a lot of players who are in basketball now, but there are a couple key ones. BHS faces Quincy Notre Dame on the road March 19.

"We'll have to be strategic in how we get those guys their practices," he said.