Watch now: Lacrosse grateful for newcomers in Bloomington-Normal high school debut

Having a club team in the Twin Cities certainly aided the transition for the Bloomington-Normal co-op boys and girls lacrosse teams that finally made their debuts this spring.
However, B-N boys acting head coach Mike Buelow is encouraged by the newcomers that also are getting hooked on lacrosse.
"We have kids that played baseball, soccer, all kinds of sports," said Buelow. "They're finding the game (lacrosse) maybe a little late, but they come to it and find they don't want to stop doing it."
The co-op teams from Bloomington, Normal Community and Normal West were set to debut last spring and practiced for a couple weeks in preparation.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and wiped out spring sports throughout Illinois, the B-N lacrosse teams' inaugural seasons were delayed by a year.
The Bloomington-Normal Warriors lacrosse club has been around for about 10 years, said Buelow. He and others associated with the Warriors are coaching the B-N high school teams.
Buelow said about 20% of the B-N boys squad that numbers 30 are new to lacrosse. Girls head coach Andy Grisinger said it's a different story for his 25-player roster that includes 12 freshmen and four sophomores.
"We have a handful of girls who've played six, seven, eight years and over half the team that's played three weeks now," he said.
NCHS is considered the host school for the co-op by the Illinois High School Association. The Ironmen's athletic director, Nic Kearfott, has compiled a schedule for the teams the last two years.
With Dunlap (boys only) and Washington the only other Central Illinois schools with teams, the B-N squad's schedules are filled with teams from the Chicago south suburbs and O'Fallon to the south.
Games are typically played on a football field. The B-N girls play at Normal West and had their third home match Wednesday against Minooka. The boys play home matches at NCHS and play there for the first time at 11 a.m. Saturday against O'Fallon.
For those not familiar with lacrosse — which brands itself the fastest-growing sport in the country — Buelow said it is a combination of several sports.
"There are some elements of soccer, moving to space and moving the ball to players moving on the field at different times," he said. "Some of our plays and defensive schemes look a lot like basketball, pick and rolls, off- ball screens, backdoor cuts, some of those concepts.
"There are physical elements of more like hockey. The boys game is physical and contact is allowed. We're geared up with helmets, gloves, elbow pads, shoulder pads. The girls allow limited contact. Boys allow body checking, and for the girls some stick contact is allowed by rule."
Both programs are still looking for their first victories. The boys are 0-3 and the girls 0-2 before Wednesday's game.
Yet both coaches have the long-range view more clearly in mind, especially going against some programs that have been around much longer.
"This year we're really trying to get a foothold in the schools and establish a culture," said Grisinger. "Right now we're not really focused on the wins and losses. We're focused on growing the girls' lacrosse acumen and IQ and just becoming better lacrosse players and athletes."
The boys had their closest match Saturday when they dropped a 12-7 decision against Tinley Park Andrew.
"We felt we were in it. We were at one point down only by a goal. We know we can play," said Buelow. "The kids are growing and developing so quickly with us right now. We feel the prospects are good for the year. We knew going into it not we would not have an undefeated season the first year out, but we actually feel we're a little further than we thought be at this point of the season."
Senior midfielder Ean Haggerty from BHS, junior midfielder Conner Jones from NCHS and sophomore attacker Cort Welch from NCHS have been the leaders for the boys team, according to Buelow.
Junior Makenna Grisinger, the coach's daughter from BHS, has scored five of the six goals for the girls in their first two games. Andy Grisinger said junior midfielder Sadie Newton of NCHS and junior defenseman Lindy Hanson of BHS are captains along with his daughter and "stepping into that role as a mentor to some of the girls that are new to the program."
Even during a 26-2 defeat to Lincoln-Way Central last Saturday there was some positives, said Andy Grisinger.
"They gave us a pretty good thumping, but it's important we play these schools because it gives the girls an idea of an aspirational state where we would like our program," he said. "Seeing these girls be able to catch and pass and play together and have good communication ... it looks rough (on the scoreboard), but my girls grew from it. Sometimes you have to appreciate some of these fails because it's how we learn."
The boys program had enough players for varsity and junior varsity squads last year. But most sports have seen a decline in numbers this school year. Buelow said the boys were just short of having two teams this year.
"For us having a first-year program and new players coming to the program, you're working with the group you have," said Buelow. "For our squad competitively, we have some players that are extremely talented and very high end. This is their sport and they've been doing it since they were 8. But the depth just isn't there to compete with some of those larger programs."
Milestone for Meyer
LeRoy's Wayne Meyer notched his 397th career victory as the school's head baseball coach last Friday in a 15-3 victory over Decatur Lutheran.
That moved Meyer past former wrestling coach Randy Bowman as the all-time winningest coach in school history.
Meyer, in his 25th season as LeRoy's baseball coach, now sits at 399 wins. The Panthers will try to give him No. 400 when they travel to face Peoria Heights on Thursday.
Dee-Mack hires Brown
Jarrett Brown has been hired as Deer Creek-Mackinaw's head boys basketball coach. He replaces Mitch Holmgren, the school's athletic director who was the Chiefs' coach the last two seasons in his second tenure.
Brown served as Morton's head coach from 2010-17 and won three Mid-Illini Conference championships in addition to two regionals and one sectional crown.
He also was head coach for six seasons at Tolono Unity from 2004-2010, compiling a 101-68 record with four regional titles.
Johnson shines for Pontiac
It was quite a meet on the track for Pontiac junior Dewayne Johnson on Tuesday in leading the Indians to the Pontiac Invitational title.
Johnson won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.64 seconds, the sixth best Class 2A time in the state. He also captured the 100 (11.33) and 200 (23.42) while taking part in the victorious 400 relay.
Pontiac earned 95 points, with Olympia second with 81.
