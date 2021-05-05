Watch now: Lacrosse grateful for newcomers in Bloomington-Normal high school debut

Senior midfielder Ean Haggerty from BHS, junior midfielder Conner Jones from NCHS and sophomore attacker Cort Welch from NCHS have been the leaders for the boys team, according to Buelow.

Junior Makenna Grisinger, the coach's daughter from BHS, has scored five of the six goals for the girls in their first two games. Andy Grisinger said junior midfielder Sadie Newton of NCHS and junior defenseman Lindy Hanson of BHS are captains along with his daughter and "stepping into that role as a mentor to some of the girls that are new to the program."

Even during a 26-2 defeat to Lincoln-Way Central last Saturday there was some positives, said Andy Grisinger.

"They gave us a pretty good thumping, but it's important we play these schools because it gives the girls an idea of an aspirational state where we would like our program," he said. "Seeing these girls be able to catch and pass and play together and have good communication ... it looks rough (on the scoreboard), but my girls grew from it. Sometimes you have to appreciate some of these fails because it's how we learn."

The boys program had enough players for varsity and junior varsity squads last year. But most sports have seen a decline in numbers this school year. Buelow said the boys were just short of having two teams this year.