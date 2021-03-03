Watch now: No complaints about football practice starting in March

It might have taken place seven months later than usual. That didn't matter to anyone Wednesday.
High school football players were back on the field for the start of official practice across the state. As a bonus, they were greeted by unusually mild weather for early March.
The season was delayed in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It looked bleak there would be a season at all before the Illinois High School Association got clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in late January to resume sports.
"We stopped and started so many times, it never seemed like this was going to become a reality," said Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey. "To actual get to this point feels really good."
Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht started bright and early Wednesday. The Saints gathered in Cvengros Gymnasium for a walkthrough practice from 6:15 to 7:45 a.m.
Braucht did that to help the 17 players who are still in basketball get enough practices in for the first game on March 19. The Saints will also do that next week before basketball ends March 13.
Central's 29 non-basketball football players gathered on the field at Bill Hundman Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's not ideal, but it's the nature of the beast right now," said Braucht, whose team opens March 19 at Monticello. "I would much rather have us play and adapt to a different schedule than we're used to than not playing. Because of contact days in the fall, I feel we're in a pretty decent position knowing what we're doing."
Godfrey said he talked to other coaches who said they were having trouble motivating players during the period of football limbo.
But the third-year BHS coach said that wasn't the case for him.
"Our guys have done a great job. They've been in the weight room every day. Our attendance is over 90%," he said. "These guys have been here and put in the time. They all came to the contact days in the fall and now is the time to kind of reward these guys with six games. I couldn't be happier for them."
Godfrey said he doesn't have a lot of players who are in basketball now, but there are a couple key ones. BHS faces Quincy Notre Dame on the road March 19.
"We'll have to be strategic in how we get those guys their practices," he said.
The Heart of Illinois Conference didn't hit the practice field Wednesday. The league will begin Saturday after ending the basketball season a week earlier than allowed.
"Because of the size of our schools and number of athletes we have, we didn't want to overlap seasons and force kids to choose time between sports they normally wouldn't have to choose between," said LeRoy athletic director/football coach BJ Zeleznik.
"We wanted to maximize their participation opportunities, which is also beneficial for our programs to have the numbers they need to have in order to be competitive."
HOIC winding up basketball
The old saying goes something like the high school basketball season is a marathon. Well, in this COVID-19 pandemic-altered season, it has been more like a sprint.
The basketball mad dash ends in the HOIC this week. The Eureka girls are poised to capture their fifth straight league title, while Fieldcrest and LeRoy could share the boys championship.
Eureka (12-0 overall) took control of the girls race by beating previously unbeaten Tremont, 57-48, on Tuesday. The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Hornets entertain Heyworth on Thursday to try and wrap up a 12-0 league record.
"We were lucky to have a sense of that postseason play at the end of the year even though we're not going to have a postseason," said Eureka coach Jerry Prina of the Tremont game. "It was fun to come out on top."
Two sophomores have led the Hornets. Ellie Cahill averages 18.7 points per game while Ella Ausmus contributes 9.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.
"I don't know if we'll ever have this feeling again. We have a chance Thursday to be one of 500 teams in the state that can end their season on a win," said Prina, trying to ease the pain of not having a postseason.
It was almost a year ago that Fieldcrest lost a Class 2A boys super-sectional in DeKalb. Two days later, the state tournament series was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Knights wanted another chance to make the state finals. While that won't be possible, beating previously unbeaten LeRoy, 72-68, on Tuesday to get in position for a possible HOIC title was pleasing to veteran coach Matt Winkler, especially with 11 seniors on his roster.
"It took us a couple weeks to get going. We just weren't ready physically or mentally," said Winkler, who also won his 600th game last month. "We had high expectations for this year. The disappointment of not having a state basketball tournament took some wind out of our sails early on.
"But the kids came around and understand we get to play basketball and our new goal is to win a conference championship. That's all we can do. We're really playing our best basketball of the year right now. That's what you want to do come March."
Jaxon Cusac-McKay leads Fieldcrest with a 17.4 scoring average, while Cory Land (11.1), Noah Nordstrom (10.0) and Henry Lorton (9.9) also have led the Knights in different games.
Fieldcrest knows it will have to play well Friday in the finale against Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Minonk. Meanwhile, LeRoy entertains Fisher.
Ince in midseason form
Normal Community freshman Ali Ince has been busy with basketball since late January. She even played in two varsity games when NCHS moved up the junior varsity because of COVID-19 protocols sidelined the varsity team.
That made her performance Sunday in the Adidas Indoor Nationals all the more impressive at Virginia Beach, Va.
The 15-year-old won the 800-meter title in the championship division for all high school ages with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 9.42 seconds.
"I was just going into the 800 to see what I could do and stick with them," she said. "I was feeling pretty good the last lap and just started to sprint. I didn't know what would happen."
For good measure, Ince also captured the freshman mile title in 4:50.
Ince said she tries to do some training three to four times a week outside of basketball. However, she's relied a lot on her conditioning from running up and down the court.
"It's great to get out and get some good times in because I didn't know where I would be," she said. "I could have been at 5:10 (in the mile) because it's been kind of hectic, not knowing what's happening and just trying to train. It's nice to get out there and know I'm still in pretty decent shape."
Ince enjoyed a standout cross country season in the fall, winning the Intercity, Big 12, regional and sectional titles. The track and field season begins with practices on April 5.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson