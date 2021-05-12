Watch now: Normal Community freshman Ince makes early splash on track

Most high school freshmen athletes set a lofty goal of making varsity.
In her first track season at Normal Community, freshman Ali Ince has already made history.
At the invitation-only Distance Night event in Palatine last week, Ince won the 800-meter run in quite impressive fashion. Her 2:04.1 was the fastest 800 time ever run in girls state high school history.
“I was definitely very shocked,” Ince said of an improvement on her previous best 800 time of 2:09. “It showed hard work can pay off. It was nice to see that time.”
Ince was pushed by a duel with Roisen Willis of Stevens Point, Wis. Ince stayed close behind Willis most of the race and passed the junior in the final 100 meters. Willis was clocked in 2:04.44 while the third-place time was well back at 2:09.72.
“The first lap she went out sprinting, and I got to follow her and that led to a good time,” said Ince. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think that time would have been possible.”
The best 800 time ever recorded by an Illinois high school girl in a state meet is 2:07.05 by Courtney Clayton of Rockton Hononegah in the 2013 Class 3A finals.
“That was definitely in my head going into the race,” Ince said. “My goal was to try to beat that. That definitely gave me motivation in the race to keep pushing in that final stretch.”
Ince’s time was less than two seconds over the 2:02.5 Olympic Trials qualifying standard.
“That never really crossed my mind,” said the 15-year-old Ince, who broke the school record in the 3,200 in an earlier meet at 10:40.1 while running that event for the first time. “Just hearing about that, it would be a great opportunity someday maybe.”
NCHS track and field coach Marcus Mann said Ince was relentless in her training while losing her eighth grade season to the pandemic.
“Everyone who knows Ali knows how capable of an athlete she is, but I am not sure anyone could have anticipated the amount of success she has at the start of her high school career,” Mann said. “She never stops training, working and improving and it continues to show in each and every performance she has on the oval.”
Iron cross country coach Tom Patten witnessed Ince win the Class 3A cross country sectional. No state meet was held.
“Obviously, Ali is running at a level unlike any we've ever seen here. We anticipated a really successful track season based on the kinds of workouts she was doing during cross country,” said Patten. “It was obvious that she had tremendous leg speed and well beyond normal distance strength.
"That combination had us giddy about what we thought she could do in the 800 and 1,600. But Ali has performed way better than even we suspected.”
Ince expects to focus on the 800 and 1,600 during the high school season “with state being on one day this year and not as much recovery time. We’ll see what happens and see how the state meet plays out.”
Lincoln mulls return to CS8: At a special school board meeting Monday open to the public, Lincoln discussed leaving the Apollo Conference to return to the Central State Eight.
“The board took information to try to see where we stand as far as looking to change conferences. I think there will be a decision made at next Monday’s regular board meeting,” said Lincoln athletic director and boys basketball coach Neil Alexander. “The majority of the coaches are in favor (of returning to the CS8).”
Lincoln was a founding member of the CS8 in 1993 but left for the Apollo in 2017.
“It (the Apollo) is a great conference that fits our needs, but the travel is so much we have to think of our athletes as students first so they are in the classroom more and not getting home late,” Alexander said. “That’s the main thought behind it.
"Making trips of two hours or more through the week is asking a lot of kids. We need to try to figure out something different. We’ll see what’s best for the students. That’s been Mr. Stricklin’s whole thing since he got here two years ago.”
Dwight Stricklin is Lincoln’s superintendent.
The CS8 currently has 10 teams, including University High. Other members include Jacksonville and schools in the Decatur and Springfield areas. Schools in the Apollo are Effingham, Taylorville, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Charleston and Mount Zion.
Quite a day: It’s difficult to have a more productive 3½ innings on the softball field than Olympia’s Danika Frazier put forth on Monday.
In a 15-0 victory over St. Thomas More, the Spartans’ freshman was 3-for-3 with three home runs and eight RBIs. In the pitcher’s circle, Frazier gave up no hits, struck out 11 and walked none in four innings.
Frazier was not perfect, however. She hit one batter as Olympia improved to 9-0 (and then 10-0 with a Tuesday win) on the season.
Eureka promotes Dohner: Eureka has named 17-year assistant coach Aaron Dohner its next head boys basketball coach to replace retiring Hall of Fame coach Tim Meiss.
“Aaron is innovative in his thinking and has a great relationship with his players,” Hornets athletic director Jason Greene said. “ I’m very excited for him to have this opportunity.”
West softball thriving: Normal West’s softball team boasts a 14-2 overall record and a 5-0 Big 12 Conference mark behind an offense with five hitters carrying averages over .440.
Katie Poehlman logs in at a lofty .625 with Claire Post at .520 with a team-high 24 RBIs, Emily Kobel at .517, Landes Benedict at .460 and Ellie Freymann at .444.
Doing the pitching have been Rylee McGonigle (8-1) and Kenzie Fasig (5-1).
U High baseball rolling: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 15 games and hiked their record to 18-1 with a win over Decatur Eisenhower on Tuesday.
U High pitchers have thrown eight shutouts and limited opponents to two runs or less in 16 of 19 games.
Perfection for Kuhn: U High softball pitcher Jen Kuhn did not allow a baserunner in a four-inning perfect game Tuesday as the Pioneers drilled Eisenhower, 23-0.
Kuhn struck out 10.
Sohn sets record: Alex Sohn broke a 41-year-old Normal Community record in the shot put on Tuesday.
Sohn’s heave covered 58 feet, 1 inch, besting the 1980 mark of 57-8 by Bruce Ewen.
