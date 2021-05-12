Watch now: Normal Community freshman Ince makes early splash on track

"That combination had us giddy about what we thought she could do in the 800 and 1,600. But Ali has performed way better than even we suspected.”

Ince expects to focus on the 800 and 1,600 during the high school season “with state being on one day this year and not as much recovery time. We’ll see what happens and see how the state meet plays out.”

Lincoln mulls return to CS8: At a special school board meeting Monday open to the public, Lincoln discussed leaving the Apollo Conference to return to the Central State Eight.

“The board took information to try to see where we stand as far as looking to change conferences. I think there will be a decision made at next Monday’s regular board meeting,” said Lincoln athletic director and boys basketball coach Neil Alexander. “The majority of the coaches are in favor (of returning to the CS8).”

Lincoln was a founding member of the CS8 in 1993 but left for the Apollo in 2017.