Watch now: Overlapping high school seasons creating 'organized chaos' that no one minds

There is a lot of craziness going on after school this week across the state. You won't hear anyone complaining, though.
High school coaches, athletic directors and athletes couldn't be more pleased to be part of the "organized chaos."
The overlap between the new Illinois High School Association spring and summer sports schedules began Mnday. Practices began for baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys tennis and lacrosse with games beginning next week.
With football, boys soccer and volleyball still a couple weeks away from finishing their seasons, this after-school flurry of activity is a welcome sight that things seem to be returning to some sense of normality in this COVID-19 interrupted school year.
"It feels normal in the sense that all the opportunities now for kids are there. It's just organized chaos," said University High athletic director Steve Evans. "Anyone who has been in education completely understands what organized chaos is. It does feel good. It feels great to provide the opportunities. I'm excited for the athletes in the summer sports to receive the postseason."
Craig Lee is the head coach for Bloomington's boys and girls soccer squads. Usually that is not a problem with the boys season in the fall and the girls in the spring.
Of course, this year is anything but the usual way of doing business. The boys still have two weeks left in their season, while the girls began practice Monday.
"It's certainly been interesting. My entire staff is for both boys and girls," said Lee. "(Tuesday night) we're going to Peoria Notre Dame (for boys), the JV coach and myself, and leaving back our assistants to train the girls. That's the way we're going to handle it on the couple days we have games (for boys).
"We have a few days overlap (for practice) for a half-hour where someone will go down and start the girls or finish up the boys. We're sort of fortunate we have a turf field here and a practice area in front of the junior high. But with the football team needing the field for a little while it makes scheduling interesting."
Matt Chapman also does double-duty head soccer coaching responsibilities at Normal Community. There was no problem Monday with the boys taking the day off, but Tuesday the girls had tryouts which was followed by a boys practice.
"It's absolutely a challenge, but one we knew was coming and one that we are grateful to be undertaking because the alternative is to have what we had last spring, which was nothing," said Chapman. "We'll gladly work it out."
BHS athletic director Tony Bauman was thankful Monday and Tuesday provided great weather for everyone to get outside. Cooperation for fields and team members is a must, especially this month.
"It will be a little crazy and coaches have to remain flexible as they share athletes with some crossovers and also with our facilities limitations," said Bauman. "But in this year everybody is just excited to have an opportunity and, at least on our end, has been gracious working together."
Summer sport athletes have to participate in seven practices in their specific sport in order to compete.
Those involved in football and volleyball might not see their seasons end until April 23 or 24 (boys soccer ends April 17), so they not be able to start their summer seasons until a couple games or matches or meets have already been held.
"Our (summer sports) coaching staffs know they're not going to be at full force until after all other sports complete," said Evans. "We'll get through it together. It's an open line of communication."
Lee said he and Bauman purposely wanting to make sure the boys soccer season was completed before the girls had their first match. So BHS is waiting to have its first girls soccer match until April 19.
But that gives the girls team two full weeks of practice, which Lee said happens every year. Lee said the girls season will actually go about a week longer than the boys anyway. Plus, the girls have a state tournament series available to them, something the boys are missing out on this year.
"I've heard the last couple weeks a little disappointment from the boys," said Lee. "We feel we have a pretty good team. Winning state is a big dream, but we thought we could win a couple games in the tournament. We're definitely a little disappointed in that."
Chapman, who has a different assistant coach for both teams along with some volunteer coaches, will have either a boys or girls match on all but one day next week.
"Each day is going to get a little more complicated and challenging, the makeup of the different teams and figuring out where they are and at which spot of their seasons," he said.
Big 12 Tournament
The three-week Big 12 Conference Football Tournament begins this week with all three Intercity teams on the road.
Bloomington (1-2), which is the No. 8 seed, travels to face top-seeded Peoria High (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Peoria Stadium.
Normal West (2-1) is the No. 4 seed and meets No. 5 Champaign Centennial (2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Champaign. Centennial is the home team based on hosting fewer games.
Seventh-seeded Normal Community (1-1), which returned last week after canceling against Quincy Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols, travels to face No. 2 Danville (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
State Farm Classic additions
The pandemic might have wiped out the 2020 State Farm Holiday Classic, but plans are well under way for the 42nd edition with 15 newcomers joining the 64-team field.
New teams on the boys side include East Dubuque and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (small school) along with Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West and Chicago Brother Rice (large school).
Brother Rice rejoins the field for the first time since 1976.
There are five new girls small school teams — Olympia, Aurora Christian, Winnebago, Port Byron Riverdale and Sacred Heart-Griffin. Olympia last played in the tourney in 2011.
Chicago Mother McAuley, Washington, Chicago Hyde Park, Mundelein Carmel and Plainfield North will be the new large school girls teams.
The largest co-ed high school holiday tournament in Illinois, and one of the largest in the nation, the State Farm Holiday Classic will be played at four Bloomington-Normal venues on Dec. 27-30.
