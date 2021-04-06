Watch now: Overlapping high school seasons creating 'organized chaos' that no one minds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee said he and Bauman purposely wanting to make sure the boys soccer season was completed before the girls had their first match. So BHS is waiting to have its first girls soccer match until April 19.

But that gives the girls team two full weeks of practice, which Lee said happens every year. Lee said the girls season will actually go about a week longer than the boys anyway. Plus, the girls have a state tournament series available to them, something the boys are missing out on this year.

"I've heard the last couple weeks a little disappointment from the boys," said Lee. "We feel we have a pretty good team. Winning state is a big dream, but we thought we could win a couple games in the tournament. We're definitely a little disappointed in that."

Chapman, who has a different assistant coach for both teams along with some volunteer coaches, will have either a boys or girls match on all but one day next week.

"Each day is going to get a little more complicated and challenging, the makeup of the different teams and figuring out where they are and at which spot of their seasons," he said.

Big 12 Tournament

The three-week Big 12 Conference Football Tournament begins this week with all three Intercity teams on the road.