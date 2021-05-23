Watch now: Prep report from Saturday: Bloomington baseball takes 2

After defeating Peoria Richwoods 9-4 in the first game of a Big 12 Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Howard Saar Field, Bloomington High School fell behind 7-0 in the first inning of the nightcap.
Yet BHS wasn't done hitting either, rallying for a 16-9 victory to sweep the twin bill and improve its record to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in league play.
Gage Wolfe was the winning pitcher in the first game. Liam McGill and Gentry Lovell had two hits each and Ben Wellman drove in two.
In game two, Adison Worthman had four hits, including his fifth home run, and four RBIs for BHS. Brennon Reed added three hits. Lovell, Jack Oliver and winning pitcher Cam Anderson chipped in with two RBIs apiece.
West divides pair: Normal West topped Champaign Central 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader after losing the first contest 4-3.
The Wildcats (15-9, 7-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth of the nightcap to make a winner out of Patch Henderson. Bryce Reatherford pitched the ninth for a save. Eli Hensley had two hits for West.
Hensley also had a pair of hits in the first game, as did Tanner Tompkins.
NCHS, Centennial split: Brody Arseneau's fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home Cole Adams with the winning runs to hand Normal Community a 5-4 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Champaign Centennial at Normal.
Ethan Eberle had two of NCHS' seven hits. Jacob O'Day was the winning pitcher for the Ironmen (13-6, 7-1 in the Big 12).
Centennial took the first game, 1-0. NCHS senior hurler Austin Eichensehr allowed just three hits, no earned runs and struck out six in seven innings.
LeRoy no-hitter: Calvin Crawford pitched four innings and Ian Johnson three in a combined no-hitter in LeRoy's 6-0 triumph over Salt Fork.
Crawford and Johnson each struck out six. Ty Egan and Blake Roundtree contributed two-run doubles for the Panthers (15-5).
Soccer
NCHS remains hot: Normal Community claimed its 17th consecutive victory with a 4-2 decision over Moline.
Ryann Anderson and Hanah Crowder had two goals each for the Iron (17-1). Lia Ward, Reese Anderson and Kylie Simonson were credited with assists.
Softball
West, Moline split: Rylee McGonigle struck out seven and Lindsay Rogers blasted a three-run home run to carry Normal West to a 3-2 nonconference victory over Moline in the first game of a doubleheader at Normal.
Moline won the nightcap, 9-7. Emily Branson registered two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats (20-4). Emily Kobel and Haley Willan also had two hits for West.
U High cruises: Evellyn Kline allowed two hits and struck out four in four innings as University High pounded Springfield Lanphier, 15-0.
Jen Kuhn homered and drove in three for the Pioneers. Kline, Maddie Schierholz and Payton McClellan added two RBIs each.
Pontiac outslugs Saints: Maddie Gourley stroked five hits and Peyton Trost totaled five RBIs to spark Pontiac to a 17-14 win over Central Catholic at Bloomington.
Addison Masching added three hits and three RBIs and Grace Myers four hits for the Indians.
Courtney Olson led the Saints with three hits. Ellie Stolfa, Gabi Hurie, Isabella Campbell, Diane Tomczak and Isabelle Kostelnick had two RBIs apiece.
Lacrosse
B-N boys victorious: Cort Welch, Nick Rediger, Aiden Blumenshine and Ean Haggerty scored two goals each as Bloomington-Normal defeated Homewood-Flossmoor, 11-6, to improve its record to 4-6.