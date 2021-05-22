Watch now: Prep report from Saturday: Bloomington baseball takes two

After defeating Peoria Richwoods 9-4 in the first game of a Big 12 Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Howard Saar Field, Bloomington High School fell behind 7-0 in the first inning of the nightcap.

Yet BHS wasn't done hitting either, rallying for a 16-9 victory to sweep the twin bill and improve its record to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in league play.

Gage Wolfe was the winning pitcher in the first game. Liam McGill and Gentry Lovell had two hits each and Ben Wellman drove in two.

In game two, Adison Worthman had four hits, including his fifth home run, and four RBIs for BHS. Brennon Reed added three hits. Lovell, Jack Oliver and winning pitcher Cam Anderson chipped in with two RBIs apiece.

West divides pair: Normal West topped Champaign Central 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader after losing the first contest 4-3.

The Wildcats (15-9, 7-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth of the nightcap to make a winner out of Patch Henderson. Bryce Reatherford pitched the ninth for a save. Eli Hensley had two hits for West.

Hensley also had a pair of hits in the first game, as did Tanner Tompkins.