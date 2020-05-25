Watch now: Stan Lewis pitching in to very end after 14 years as Normal West's athletic director

Outgoing Normal West athletic director Stan Lewis honored on Senior Night. pic.twitter.com/xPKXJ593SU— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 22, 2020
NORMAL — Chris Hawkins was sitting in his car by Normal West High School's baseball field recently, talking on his cellphone. That's when the Wildcats' coach spotted Stan Lewis.
"He and his wife (Karen) had a wheelbarrow, rakes and a hoe and were taking all the weeds off our four bullpen mounds on our two fields," said Hawkins.
Hawkins was not surprised. Neither would any of the Wildcats' other coaches who have dealt with Lewis for the last 14 years as the school's athletic director.
Stuff like that is just something they've become quite accustomed to seeing.
Lewis, 60, is officially retiring as West's athletic director on June 30. He has been an athletic director for 30 years, with the first 16 coming at Big 12 Conference rival Champaign Centennial before he moved to West in 2006.
The cancellation of the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 global pandemic isn't how Lewis saw his tenure winding down. Former Normal Community football coach Wes Temples has been named as Lewis' replacement.
Lewis expected to be out at baseball and softball games, a soccer match or a track meet.
"It's just weird and kind of surreal when I think about tonight I should be supervising a girls soccer game until 8 or 9 at night, and I'm home eating dinner with my family," he said. "We were talking about it the other night. Two of our girls are home from college, and we decided we've had more meals together in the last two months than we've had in the last three years."
Lewis' other "family" is sad to see him leave.
"He has been absolutely amazing. The amount of support he provides all the coaches is incredible," said West softball coach April Schermann. "He works harder than anyone I've ever met. When you have a hard-working athletic director ahead of you, it's very easy to go to work and be inspired and give your absolute best."
Dave Johnson has been West's principal the last eight years. He is grateful that Lewis has been there with him every step of the way.
"As a principal I have very little worries in that area (athletics) because Stan is so reliable and so knowledgeable and skillful in working with coaches, parents and athletes," said Johnson. "He goes above and beyond anything he does, whether it's supervision during the school day that probably most athletic directors don't have to do."
Last week, there was a drive-by parade at Lewis' house celebrating his retirement. Following Friday night's lighting of the football field to honor the Class of 2020 and health care heroes, Stan and Karen Lewis were saluted by the coaches, parents and athletes, who formed a corridor (with social distancing) to honor them.
Lewis wasn't preparing for a life in high school athletics when he graduated from the University of Illinois with an accounting degree.
After college, he worked in the financial world and in the summer coached an American Legion baseball team.
When Lewis got home from his regular job, he said he felt "tired and lethargic. I didn't feel that way when I was coaching and doing that stuff."
So Lewis pivoted. He returned to college for a teaching degree and got a job at Centennial, his alma mater. After two years, the school approached him about becoming the athletic director. Lewis said he worried about taking the job because many of the coaches were older and there when he was a student.
But Lewis accepted. He also served as the Chargers' baseball coach for seven years, compiling a 177-77 record. That included a spot in the 1999 Class AA State Tournament after beating West, where Hawkins was an assistant coach at the time, in the sectional final to get to state.
Lewis didn't mention the state tourney appearance when talking about his coaching career.
"Of course he didn't. That's how he is," said Hawkins. "He's too humble to say that."
Schermann, Hawkins and the other West coaches know that Lewis' coaching career made him an effective athletic director.
"He knows how to relate to the people that work for him. He's very understanding and compassionate," said Schermann. "I would always go to him for advice or just to get his opinion or pick his brain because he always gave great advice. I'm sure I'll still think about going to Stan Lewis post retirement regarding any questions I might have."
Having Lewis' compassion as the athletic department's leader was evident in several tragedies involving West students and coaches in the last couple years, according to Hawkins.
That included the December 2018 bus crash of the girls freshman basketball team that claimed the live of Charlie Crabtree, who was West's scorekeeper, PA announcer and most devoted fan.
"The thing I love about Stan Lewis is it's not just about sports. It's truly coaching the entire person," said Schermann. "It's him mentoring us as coaches or helping us figure out how to coach our players as people. That's one thing he really imparts to his coaching staff."
Lewis laughed when asked what he wanted to be remembered for at West. Being "blessed with some unbelievable coaches," said Lewis, has made the job easier.
"The opportunity to hire coaches is always a fun and important job, to build a staff that is really good," he said. "From there the coaches do all of the heavy lifting."
The daily interaction with coaches is something Lewis holds dear.
"That's the one thing I miss a lot right now," he said about this spring unlike any other. "On a typical school day there are coaches in and out of office with questions and wanting to talk about things."
Lewis isn't sure what retirement means. He and Karen have six children, five of whom graduated from Central Catholic after they moved from Champaign.
There could be a return to the financial world or perhaps as an accounting teacher.
Or, maybe, Lewis will still be a Wildcat.
"I'm trying to get him on (the baseball coaching) staff," said Hawkins.
