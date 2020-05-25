Watch now: Stan Lewis pitching in to very end after 14 years as Normal West's athletic director

"It's just weird and kind of surreal when I think about tonight I should be supervising a girls soccer game until 8 or 9 at night, and I'm home eating dinner with my family," he said. "We were talking about it the other night. Two of our girls are home from college, and we decided we've had more meals together in the last two months than we've had in the last three years."

Lewis' other "family" is sad to see him leave.

"He has been absolutely amazing. The amount of support he provides all the coaches is incredible," said West softball coach April Schermann. "He works harder than anyone I've ever met. When you have a hard-working athletic director ahead of you, it's very easy to go to work and be inspired and give your absolute best."

Dave Johnson has been West's principal the last eight years. He is grateful that Lewis has been there with him every step of the way.

"As a principal I have very little worries in that area (athletics) because Stan is so reliable and so knowledgeable and skillful in working with coaches, parents and athletes," said Johnson. "He goes above and beyond anything he does, whether it's supervision during the school day that probably most athletic directors don't have to do."