Watch now: Start of fall practices for high school athletes has a different feel

All fall seasons must be finished by Oct. 24, potentially with or without a state series. Regionals or sectionals, but no state final, in any sport is a possibility.

"I'm assuming those things (state finals) will not take place," said Kearfott. "Hopefully, the guidelines will lessen and we'll have those because I really think we could host some state tournaments within the guidelines except for the region part of it. That's obviously our biggest issue."

Coaches and athletes weren't thinking about the end of the season Monday. They were just happy to be back together, although things aren't the same as many found out.

"We're close knit and high five and cheering and positive and supporting each other," said Szabo. "Now we can't do that, so we had a lot of air high fives type of things and air knucks so we can at least let them know we were proud of the work they were doing out there. It was definitely different."

While most Intercity teams held practices or conditioning Monday, University High did not. U High athletic director Steve Evans said "we are hopeful our new return to play document will receive approval tomorrow (Tuesday) morning" from a steering committee through Illinois State University.

It's not just up to coaches to make sure the new rules are being followed.