Watch now: Start of fall practices for high school athletes has a different feel

BLOOMINGTON — When the Bloomington High School boys cross country team gathered for its first official practice Monday morning, John Szabo knew he was treading in new territory.
"This is the 40th year I've coached cross country, and it was a lot different talking to them with the mask on and going over the guidelines," said the Purple Raiders veteran coach.
However, coaches such as Szabo and athletes in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming were excited to be back together and hopefully competing through the end of October.
Those sports were given the green light to have a fall season on July 29 under a new plan approved by the IHSA Board of Directors and endorsed by the Illinois Department of Public Health with strict guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
So while football, boys soccer and girls volleyball had their traditional fall seasons moved to the spring, those in cross country, golf, girls tennis and girls swimming started getting ready Monday not knowing for sure how it will look and finish.
Central Catholic boys golf team warms up on the range during first day of fall practice pic.twitter.com/s2IA5zKrOJ— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 10, 2020
"It is a little bit different with the situation, but we're just glad we have the golf season," said Central Catholic boys golf coach Mike Wieting, whose team was at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. "However it shakes out we'll go with it and adapt."
The IHSA sent out a list of considerations, or guidelines, that those in fall sports must follow. While there are differences from sport to sport, some of the main points of emphasis remain the same regardless of sport:
• Social distancing of at least 6 feet is to be maintained at all times with no handshakes, fist bumps or hugging.
• Student participants, coaches, timers, and paid/volunteer meet officials are restricted to a combined total of 50.
• Spectators are permitted at meets as long as they maintain social distancing throughout the event as outlined in the IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 Guidelines.
Student athletes are responsible for bringing their own supplies such as a water bottle. Face coverings are required at all times when not engaged in training, competing or other strenuous activity.
Hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer should be frequent at all contests and practices.
Sports that will be played in the winter, spring and summer seasons established by the IHSA Board last month also can have an additional 20 days of contact between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31, following IDPH Phases 4 Guidelines.
New Normal West athletic director Wes Temples said he went around Monday morning to various Wildcat practices.
"Our numbers are really good and there's a lot of smiles on faces. They were having a good time," he said. "It's important to give them somewhat a little bit of normalcy. I know our coaches will do it safely and do what's expected of them. From a Day 1 standpoint, and considering where we're at, it's been a good thing."
Athletic directors such as Temples and Normal Community's Nic Kearfott are working overtime trying to get schedules together.
Schools are allowed to compete only with those in the same COVID-19 region or those in their conference. Most invitationals in cross country and swimming have been canceled because of the numbers restrictions to 50.
Golf can have more than one "wave" of 50 provided social distancing and other guidelines are kept.
"Some of our schedules have almost been completely wiped out and had to be rebuilt," said Kearfott. "No team in the fall has a complete schedule yet. I hope to be able to finalize that this week.
"It's a lot of work, but like I told our coaches and told the IHSA when we were going through all of this, just give us something and we'll make it work. I'll do whatever I need to do to give kids and coaches an opportunity to practice and compete."
Golfers can have their first competition on Thursday. Girls tennis matches are set to start Aug. 20, with cross country and girls swimming getting underway on Aug. 24.
All fall seasons must be finished by Oct. 24, potentially with or without a state series. Regionals or sectionals, but no state final, in any sport is a possibility.
"I'm assuming those things (state finals) will not take place," said Kearfott. "Hopefully, the guidelines will lessen and we'll have those because I really think we could host some state tournaments within the guidelines except for the region part of it. That's obviously our biggest issue."
Coaches and athletes weren't thinking about the end of the season Monday. They were just happy to be back together, although things aren't the same as many found out.
"We're close knit and high five and cheering and positive and supporting each other," said Szabo. "Now we can't do that, so we had a lot of air high fives type of things and air knucks so we can at least let them know we were proud of the work they were doing out there. It was definitely different."
While most Intercity teams held practices or conditioning Monday, University High did not. U High athletic director Steve Evans said "we are hopeful our new return to play document will receive approval tomorrow (Tuesday) morning" from a steering committee through Illinois State University.
It's not just up to coaches to make sure the new rules are being followed.
"I'm in a leadership role and will try to be a leader the best I can and try to help these guys out as best I can," said Central Catholic senior golfer John Keefer, who was the Class 1A sectional medalist last year.
That kind of attitude will be needed in every sport being played this fall.
"We can't be with them every step when I've got 40 kids out there on a run ... so they (the athletes) need to help us out," said Szabo. "We can drive out and see them on the turnaround point when we're on the trail, so we can encourage them at that point and see we're they're at. They definitely need to help us with that.
"We need to make sure we follow all of these guidelines because we're fortunate that we have at least a small window to compete, and we don't want to jeopardize that."
PHOTOS: Top golfers across Illinois compete at IHSA Tournament
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!