Watch now: Tri-Valley volleyball still on a winning path; Dwight football off to a hot start

The year 2021 will not bring the opportunity for state tournament glory the Tri-Valley High School volleyball team so dearly wanted.
Yet it has still delivered opportunity of a different variety, the long-awaited opportunity to play and excel.
A 35-3 team in 2019 that bowed out in the Class 2A sectional finals, the Vikings are relishing the shortened prep season by rolling to seven victories in as many matches.
“It’s been really nice,” senior outside hitter Summer Sheley said. “We’re very thankful, especially as seniors, we get to play a season even though it’s shorter. We’re happy we get to play.”
While the prep volleyball season is ongoing after being delayed from its usual fall schedule, the IHSA is not holding a state tournament series.
“It’s obviously disappointing, but we’ve done a really good job of staying motivated and having a good attitude through all of it,” said 6-foot-3 middle hitter Ashlyn Clayton, a senior who will play at Division II Maryville. “We’ve done a pretty good job of taking advantage of what we’re given.”
The Vikings have continued on a winning path while replacing first team Pantagraph all-area performer Alivia Larson and second teamer Regan Danko from its 2019 squad. Also, Sierra Leinweber has been promoted from junior varsity to varsity head coach after Jamie Ward left coaching.
“I slipped into this spot and was so excited about it,” Leinweber said. “I had these juniors and seniors when they were in middle school so I got to grow with them. Oh my gosh, it’s been a whirlwind. But in the end it’s amazing they are getting an opportunity to even play. It’s a really talented group of upperclassmen.”
Leinweber has Tri-Valley operating an aggressive offense.
“It’s really surprised people how fast our offense is,” she said. “We’ve very hard to scout against because we have so many strengths.”
Senior Macy Stickling joins Sheley as an outside hitter.
“We are so good this year. All of us seniors really appreciate the opportunity to play,” said Stickling. “Our team has become family this year with our new coach stepping in. She’s taken us to the next level. We’ve really been able to dig deep and improve.”
Senior Riley Owens and junior Landry Warfel share setting responsibilities, while seniors Alli Carroll and Emma Pacey serve as defensive specialists.
“Even if it’s not the complete season we wanted, we’ve made the most out of it,” Owens said. “All of us have put so much work into this sport. It’s amazing to see the outcome of it this year and how we’ve done so far.”
Without a state title to aim for, the Vikings have set their sights on the Heart of Illinois Conference championship.
“We want to win the conference championship, and our goal is to be undefeated,” said Leinweber. “They work hard. They want to earn it.”
U High also undefeated: University High volleyball moved to 9-0 and 4-0 in the Central State Eight on Tuesday.
Maycie Wellborn recorded 11 kills and Kendall Burk was credited with 20 assists in a 25-23, 25-16 triumph over Glenwood.
Dwight starts 2-0: The Dwight football team is 2-0, “which hasn’t been done here in a long time,” Coach Luke Standiford said.
Standiford believes the Trojans will have to clean up its six turnovers thus far to enjoy continued success as the schedule turns more difficult starting with a Saturday game against Clifton Central, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 2A.
“We need to take better care of the football,” said Standiford. “Defensively, we are playing great. I think that’s the strength of this team. Our first two opponents we’ve held to 209 yards rushing and 86 yards passing total.”
Quarterback Carson Crouch has rushed for 99 yards and completed 12 of 16 passes for 180 yards in two games. Dwight will likely have to do without leading rusher and tackler Samuel Edwards, who suffered a knee injury last week, for the rest of the spring season.
In place of Edwards, who had 25 total tackles in 1½ games at linebacker, senior Camden Beier will play alongside twin brother Hudson.
Denver hires Wulbrun: The University of Denver has hired former Central Catholic basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun as its new men’s basketball coach. Wulbrun had been serving as the associate head coach at Stanford.
Wulbrun was previously an assistant coach at Illinois State (1993-97), Virginia Tech, California and Alabama Birmingham. He was Central Catholic coach from 2000-05.
“I believe the opportunity to promote such a prestigious academic institution with a great athletic history in one of America's great cities is a special opportunity,” Wulbrun said in a university news release.
Cornerstone reaches 100: Cornerstone Christian’s 6-0 victory over East Peoria last week was the 100th win in the 10 years the program has been in existence.
Junior Gonzalez scored two goals as the Cornerstone defense did not allow East Peoria to get off a shot at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.
The Cyclones have a 6-1 record after edging Central Catholic, 1-0, on Tuesday.
