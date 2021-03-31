Watch now: Tri-Valley volleyball still on a winning path; Dwight football off to a hot start

The Vikings have continued on a winning path while replacing first team Pantagraph all-area performer Alivia Larson and second teamer Regan Danko from its 2019 squad. Also, Sierra Leinweber has been promoted from junior varsity to varsity head coach after Jamie Ward left coaching.

“I slipped into this spot and was so excited about it,” Leinweber said. “I had these juniors and seniors when they were in middle school so I got to grow with them. Oh my gosh, it’s been a whirlwind. But in the end it’s amazing they are getting an opportunity to even play. It’s a really talented group of upperclassmen.”

Leinweber has Tri-Valley operating an aggressive offense.

“It’s really surprised people how fast our offense is,” she said. “We’ve very hard to scout against because we have so many strengths.”

Senior Macy Stickling joins Sheley as an outside hitter.