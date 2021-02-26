Welch tops 1,000 as Central Catholic wins in double overtime

University High 65, Rochester 51: DJ Starr totaled 21 points on seven 3-pointers in U High's Central State Eight win at Rochester.

“We got down early, but I’m proud of how we handled the slow start and stayed together to get the lead back going into half," U High coach Andrew McDowell said.

Jacob Bullock, Justin Johnson and Luke Sauser added nine points apiece and Brandon Merritt handed out eight assists for the Pioneers.

Prairie Central 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 54: Trey Bazzell compiled 33 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as the Hawks claimed a narrow victory at Fairbury.

"The MVP of the night was Austin Swiech, who played a great defensive game and came up with a steal to seal the game," Prairie Central coach Darin Bazzell said.

Rylie Vaughan added 11 points for the Hawks.

Roanoke-Benson 42, Putnam County 27: Luke Braman's 19 points and 16 rebounds helped Roanoke-Benson move to 11-2 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-County with a home win over Putnam County.

El Paso-Gridley 77, Fisher 53: Asa Smith hit for 20 points as EPG (6-4, 6-3) took a Heart of Illinois victory over Fisher at El Paso.