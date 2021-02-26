Welch tops 1,000 as Central Catholic wins in double overtime

Central Catholic High School senior JT Welch soared over the 1,000-career points milestone while scoring 35 in the Saints' 84-74 double overtime win over St. Thomas More on Friday in Illini Prairie Conference action at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Welch needed seven to reach 1,000 and received support from teammates Casey Crowley (17 points), Jadyn Ellison (14) and Sam Tallen (10).
Normal West 88, Danville 86: West shot out to a 17-point lead after the first quarter en route to a victory over Danville in a Big 12 Conference game at Danville.
Corey Walker paced five Wildcats, who led 31-14 after the first quarter, in double-figure scoring with 22 points to go with nine rebounds.
Max Ziebarth contributed 19 points, while Jonathan Edmonson had 13 points and eight assists. Colton Cassady and Ja'Marcus Webb added 12 points each.
Tevin Smith scored 34 points while Nathaniel Hoskins netted 30 for Danville.
NCHS 63, Centennial 32: Zach Cleveland contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Normal Community High School routed Champaign Centennial in a Big 12 Conference game at Champaign.
Trey Redd added 18 points and four assists. The Ironmen (6-5, 4-4) went 6 of 16 from 3-point range.
University High 65, Rochester 51: DJ Starr totaled 21 points on seven 3-pointers in U High's Central State Eight win at Rochester.
“We got down early, but I’m proud of how we handled the slow start and stayed together to get the lead back going into half," U High coach Andrew McDowell said.
Jacob Bullock, Justin Johnson and Luke Sauser added nine points apiece and Brandon Merritt handed out eight assists for the Pioneers.
Prairie Central 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 54: Trey Bazzell compiled 33 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as the Hawks claimed a narrow victory at Fairbury.
"The MVP of the night was Austin Swiech, who played a great defensive game and came up with a steal to seal the game," Prairie Central coach Darin Bazzell said.
Rylie Vaughan added 11 points for the Hawks.
Roanoke-Benson 42, Putnam County 27: Luke Braman's 19 points and 16 rebounds helped Roanoke-Benson move to 11-2 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-County with a home win over Putnam County.
El Paso-Gridley 77, Fisher 53: Asa Smith hit for 20 points as EPG (6-4, 6-3) took a Heart of Illinois victory over Fisher at El Paso.
Luke Ihlenfeldt contributed 14 points and seven assists and Jake Funk 10 points and eight rebounds for the Titans. Carson Brozenec tallied 19 points and Jack Cochran 13 for the Bunnies.
Pontiac 47, Olympia 42: Logan Barnett's 19 points sparked Pontiac to a home win over Olympia in an Illini Prairie game. Hunter Berges topped the Spartans with 20.
GCMS 64, Ridgeview 56: Braden Roesch scored 32 points and Ethan Garard and Seth Kollross had 10 each in the Falcons' HOIC triumph.
Reece Ramirez paced Ridgeview with 25 points and Cam Kelly chipped in 15.
Cornerstone Christian 77, Calvary Christian 51: Cornerstone moved to 5-0 behind 24 points from Alex Schippert and 20 from Zach Wolfe. Calvary slipped to 4-3.
Lincoln 43, Charleston 34: Dylan Singleton propelled Lincoln past Charleston with team highs of 25 points and nine rebounds.
Dwight 60, Cissna Park 54: Brandon Ceylor's 13 points and 12 from Trent Tilley guided Dwight to victory at Cissna Park.
Dee-Mack 70, Flanagan-Cornell 38: Deer Creek-Mackinaw's balanced scoring led to an HOIC win at Mackinaw.
Derek Denniston scored 14 points, Lane Timmerman 13, John Blumeyer 12 and Justin Reedy 10 for the Chiefs. Tyler Pfaff's 15 were high for the Falcons.
Woodland 49, Henry 34: Sean Bundy had 18 points and Phoenix Cooper 14 in Woodland's win at South Streator.
Decatur Lutheran 67, Blue Ridge 30: Victor Reynolds scored 21 points in a losing cause for Blue Ridge.
Girls
Central Catholic 55, Bloomington 42: Abbey Davis and Katie Steinman struck for 16 points each in the Saints' nonconference victory.
Steinman also had six steals and seven assists, and Ella Larson contributed nine rebounds and five steals for Central Catholic (8-2).
BHS received 23 points and 15 rebounds from Marissa Hilt.
“We got behind early and never seemed to be able to fully dig ourselves out of the hole," Purple Raiders coach Austin Myers said. "Credit Central Catholic for making us uncomfortable early. Their ball movement was exceptional late and kind of sealed the game for them.”
Rochester 31, U High 30: Naomi Elliott scored 13 points for University High in a close Central State Eight Conference loss at the U High Gym. Kassidy Patton chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers.
Tremont 66, Roanoke-Benson 42: Whitney Rumbold and Alli Fuller turned in matching 20-point performances as Tremont prevailed in a nonconference home game.
Maddie Monge's 17 points led the Rockets, while Jasmine Garman had 13.