You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Here is your Prep Report from Tuesday: LeRoy lands four on HOIC all-conference wrestling first team
0 comments

Here is your Prep Report from Tuesday: LeRoy lands four on HOIC all-conference wrestling first team

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

LeRoy High School had four first-team selections on the all-Heart of Illinois Conference wrestling team released Tuesday.

Representing the LeRoy/Tri-Valley coop on the first unit were Owen Gulley (138 pounds), Ty Baxter (160), Grant Sant Amour (170) and Darek Wiggins (195).

Heyworth landed Levi Neulieb (120), Gabe Spencer (132) and Ryan Graves (152) on the first team, while Ridgeview was represented by Coby Windle (126) and Colton Tay (145).

Rounding out the first team were Payton Murphy of Deer Creek-Mackinaw (106), Josiah Grant of Tremont (113), Calen Ragle of GCMSF (182), Joel Baer of Eureka (220) and Ethan Faulk of El Paso-Gridley (285).

+1 
Ty Baxter head shot 2020

Baxter
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News