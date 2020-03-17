Here is your Prep Report from Tuesday: LeRoy lands four on HOIC all-conference wrestling first team

LeRoy High School had four first-team selections on the all-Heart of Illinois Conference wrestling team released Tuesday.
Representing the LeRoy/Tri-Valley coop on the first unit were Owen Gulley (138 pounds), Ty Baxter (160), Grant Sant Amour (170) and Darek Wiggins (195).
Heyworth landed Levi Neulieb (120), Gabe Spencer (132) and Ryan Graves (152) on the first team, while Ridgeview was represented by Coby Windle (126) and Colton Tay (145).
Rounding out the first team were Payton Murphy of Deer Creek-Mackinaw (106), Josiah Grant of Tremont (113), Calen Ragle of GCMSF (182), Joel Baer of Eureka (220) and Ethan Faulk of El Paso-Gridley (285).