PREP REPORT

Normal West wrestlers tops in Big 12 Conference

The Normal West High School wrestling team completed its season as Big 12 Conference champions after finishing with a 49-24 dual meet win over Bloomington.

The Wildcats ended at 15-0 overall and 10-0 in Big 12 action to win its second conference championship in school history.

Posting undefeated records for the Wildcats were Froylan Racey (16-0 at 126 pounds), Austin Johnston (6-0 at 132), Xavier Edwards (12-0 at 145 and 152) and Brock Leenerman (10-0 at 170).

Others with two or less losses were Evan Willock (11-1 at 113), Matt Bicknell (15-1 at 120), Matthew Marsaglia (13-2 at 138), Tommy Lehr (11-2 at 145), Kepi Guither (11-2 at 152 and 160), Noah Passoni (13-1 at 160) and Ben Smith (14-1 at 182).

BOYS TRACK

Cornerstone third: Four individual wins and a relay victory helped Cornerstone Christian finish third during Friday's Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional.

The Cyclones scored 69.25 points. Maroa-Forsyth was the team champion with 106.25, followed by Williamsville (88).

Cornerstone individual winners were Quinn Willard in the 400-meter dash (51.13 seconds), Ernie Waterson in the 800 (2:04.39), Austin Henard in the high jump (6 feet, 2¾ inches) and Ridge Willard in the pole vault (14-9¼). 

Ridge Willard, Waterson, Kole Damkoehler and Quinn Willard helped the Cyclones prevail in the 4x400 relay (3:31.33).

Other area individual winners were GCMS' Aidan Laughery in the 100 (10.85) and Isaiah Chatman in the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.26);  Heyworth's Noah Perry in the 1,600 (4:39.47); and Tri-Valley's Luke Myszka in the 110 high hurdles (14.78) and George Isaacs in the shot put (51-1½).

The Class 1A State Meet is Thursday at Charleston.

GIRLS SOCCER

U High advances: University High blanked Herscher, 4-0, in the Class 1A Girls Soccer Herscher Sectional championship match Friday.

The win advanced the Pioneers to Monday's 6 p.m. Bloomington Super-Sectional against Quincy Notre Dame at Fred Carlton Field.

NCHS falls: O'Fallon earned a 3-0 victory over Normal Community in the Class 3A NCHS Sectional championship match.

The Iron ended the season with a 22-2-1 record.

