Normal West wrestling coach Adam Richards takes timeout as a teacher for self improvement

BLOOMINGTON — Based on a scale measuring good and bad, this year is struggling.
"A lot of people have talked about how 2020 is this horrible thing," said Normal West High School wrestling coach Adam Richards. "Really, it's been a great thing."
Richards can say that because he's taken a proactive approach to changing his life for the better.
"I was put in a place that got me prepared for this year," he said. "This year has been an awesome year of growth for me. I look forward to continuing that. Whatever comes in the future, I'll be ready for it."
Richards' plan included taking a one-year professional leave from his job of 12 years as a Unit 5 special education teacher to work as a business manager and fitness instructor at Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping in Bloomington, a gym he credits for improving his physical, mental and spiritual health.
"It was the right decision for me," said Richards, who wanted to get fit enough to keep up with his sons, ages 7 and 11.
"Starting two years ago, I lost about 89 pounds. In terms of my quality of life and the way I can play with my kids and do daily activities ... it was life altering for me."
The 42-year-old Richards, who is 5-foot-10 and 212 pounds, became a wrestling coach at age 19. He will continue to coach the Wildcats, but views his year away from teaching as a chance to grow.
"I'm still using those same (teaching) skills to help people in a different way," he said. "It's a different set of clientele, an older clientele than what I have been working with."
Richards sees a chance to help others take control of their lives.
"Especially right now," he said. "There are a lot of things where people are uncertain. We put a lot of stress on ourselves. I know what exercise can do for you in terms of physical health and also mental health."
Richards said the pandemic did not factor into his decision to take a break from teaching. He credits improved fitness for helping coach.
"My energy levels were way better," he said. "My ability to show moves was better. I could move so much better. It gave me more mental clarity. It made me focus on what's important and be able to talk to kids through those processes.
"It gave more validity to what I was saying because for a long time I was saying, 'You need to eat right. You need to train right. You need to sleep right,' and I wasn't doing that."
Richards takes pride now in being a positive example for his athletes.
"I did it in a matter of a year," he said. "My body completely changed. My mental state completely changed. Those kids knew me before. They knew me after. We talk about making daily improvement. Before, maybe I believed it, but I didn't practice it.
"Kids know if you are authentic or not. I think when kids can see that you are committed in your own life and see the changes, it carries a little more weight."
Improved fitness gave Richards more energy for simple things like reading.
"I had more energy to want to do more things ... be more of a doer rather than just a thinker," he said.
Richards' sons have gained a dad who can wrestle with them, play baseball or go hiking.
"One of my large motivations was to be able to play with my kids again and not be completely exhausted at the end of a day's work," he said.
A former Bloomington High School wrestler and coach, Richards has been married to former BHS swimmer and track athlete Brooke Nuckels for almost 15 years.
"She's been a member at Farrell's for a long time, a lot longer than I have," Richards said. "She's a believer of the program. She's supportive of me taking this leave."
Richards sees a high demand for fitness classes at his gym, where class sizes have been reduced to comply with safety protocols.
"It's a program that has affected a lot of people's lives," he said. "It is a welcoming place."
Richards tries to help clients leave negativity behind.
"If we take care of ourselves and put ourselves in those positive mindsets, it makes a world of difference," he said. "There are so many opportunities to grow ourselves during this time."
