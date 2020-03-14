Prairie Central escape artist Logan Deacetis named Pantagraph Wrestler of the Year

Getting out of pickles was never more important than during Deacetis' closest match of the season, a 3-2 state final win over No. 1-ranked Andrew Wenzel of Dakota.

"I know how to scramble in those positions so you can't finish anything," said Deacetis, whose 113-match winning streak is the sixth longest in state history and well within reach of the state record of 134 set by Dakota's Josh Alber in 2013.

The previous state record for wins in a season of 58 was shared by Lombard Montini's Xavier Montalvo, who was 58-5 in 2012-13, and Belleville Althoff's Danny Braunagel, who was 58-0 in 2017-18.

Deacetis says the length of his winning streak snuck up on him while he maintained a one-at-a-time focus.

"I ended up winning them all," he said. "Now I've got a winning streak. It's something I ignore."

Webster doesn't see a need for Deacetis to go out of his way to break the state record of 134.

"I think you just kind of let it come," Webster says. "Logan has never shied away from competition. He just wants to continue to get better and continue to grow. When you focus on those things, generally the other stuff takes care of itself."